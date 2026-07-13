Attorney notes ‘threat to life of accused’ in Mleve murder case

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Lufunolwethu ‘Star’ Nyodi, 20, and his co-accused, Ahlumile Stofile, 21, have abandoned their formal bail applications. Picture:

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A court has been given a glimpse into the lengths taken to ensure the young men accused of killing Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor Sicelo Mleve make it to their trial.

This included the state assigning a chef for one of the accused for fear of him being poisoned in prison.

These and other details emerged in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday in relation to one of the accused, Lufunolwethu “Star” Nyodi, 20, who is being held in solitary confinement in Makhanda.

Nyodi and his co-accused Ahlumile Stofile, 21, abandoned their formal bail application on Monday, and their case has been postponed to September 15 for further investigation.

Prosecutor Nicole December said the state still needed their financial reports and that a ballistic report was outstanding.

Nyodi’s attorney Mxolisi Moolman told the court that SAPS intelligence had picked up that there was a threat to his life.

Moolman said Nyodi had instructed him to request that he be moved to St Albans or North End in Gqeberha under a similar arrangement.

Nyodi instructed him that the conditions in Makhanda violated his constitutional rights and were inhumane.

“He is kept in solitary confinement under the guise that he is safe,” Moolman said.

“He is not taken out to walk around. The only time that he sees sunlight is when he is getting locked up. He doesn’t get visitation.”

He said the detective had indicated that he did not oppose his transfer to a prison in Gqeberha.

He submitted that his clients would deny the allegations against them.

Mleve, 45, was shot dead during a voter registration debriefing meeting with residents at his offices in Zondeki Street in Zwide at about 6.50pm on June 20.

There were about 10 other people present at the time of the shooting.

Mleve had a security team assigned to him by the municipality after previous threats on his life, but they were off duty at the time of the incident.

He died at the scene.

Moolman also applied to the court to access the warning statement.

Magistrate Fundile Matoto said the defence had a right to the warning statement.

Matoto also ordered that Nyodi be detained in North End and a chef be provided for him.

Stofile was arrested in Soweto-on-Sea last Tuesday, while his co-accused was nabbed by the provincial serious violent crime investigation unit in Kwazakhele a week before.

According to the charge sheet, they face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In addition, they face assault charges relating to the 10 complainants.

Before the suspects fled the scene of the shooting, they had allegedly stolen several cellphones.

Taking to the dock on Monday, Stofile and Nyodi appeared calm.

They occasionally looked down in an attempt to hide from SABC TV cameras after the broadcaster successfully applied to air the formal bail proceedings.

The public gallery was packed with some members of the ANC wearing the party’s regalia.

Shortly after Nyodi’s arrest, Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said that though Mleve had been with other people in his office at the time of his death, it was evident that he was the intended target of the gunmen.

A political motive for the killing had therefore not been ruled out.

Mleve, a ward 27 councillor, was also the ANC chief whip for economic development, tourism and agriculture.

The state has indicated that it will oppose bail.

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