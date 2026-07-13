VW Africa apprentice in Kariega named among the best in the world

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen's top apprentice celebrates his achievement at the Kariega plant. From left: Sats Ranchod (VWGA human resources director), Ulrich Schwabe (production director), Tshililo Nelwamondo (best apprentice winner in 2026), Fa-eez Karodia (Technical Learning Academy manager) and Tiz Bonadei (head of learning, talent and development). Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Tshililo Nelwamondo, of Kariega, has been named Volkswagen Group Africa’s (VWGA) Best Apprentice for 2026 after being recognised at the annual Best Apprentice Awards ceremony in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The event honoured more than 50 apprentices from 17 countries and 44 Volkswagen locations around the globe, recognising outstanding performance from apprentices training to become qualified artisans.

Nelwamondo was joined by apprentices from countries such as Germany, Italy, Brazil, India and China, many of whom work for different Volkswagen Group brands, including MAN, Škoda, Porsche, and Ducati.

He was the only representative from Africa at the awards held in late June.

“To me, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“When I joined VWGA in 2022, I never imagined that one day I would be standing among Volkswagen’s best-performing apprentices.

“I am grateful to be recognised for the hard work I have put in,” Nelwamondo said.

This year, the VW Group is celebrating 25 years of the Best Apprentice Award. During this period, the group has honoured more than 900 young talents for their achievements.

Nelwamondo was chosen after a stringent selection process based on his performance, attendance, and conduct during his training at VWGA’s Technical Learning Academy in Kariega.

He started working at VWGA in 2022 as a production operator at the Centurion group parts warehouse in Gauteng, where he handled Volkswagen and Audi parts.

When he heard about the apprenticeship opportunity, he applied and was accepted, making the move to Kariega in April 2024 to start his three-year training programme at the Technical Learning Academy.

The apprenticeship programme includes classroom learning and practical work in the plant. As part of the apprenticeship, he has completed a variety of modules, including hydraulics, pneumatics, welding, electronics and autotronics.

He is also studying mechanical engineering at the Eastcape Midlands TVET College in Kariega, where he is currently focused on acquiring an N5 certificate. He plans to study further to qualify fully as an automotive mechanic.

VWGA’s human resources director, Sats Ranchod, said this recognition on a global stage highlighted not only Nelwamondo’s personal dedication but also the strength of VWGA’s apprenticeship programme in developing future-ready technical talent.

“Volkswagen Group Africa is proud to celebrate Tshililo’s achievement of being named one of Volkswagen Group’s Best Apprentices in 2026.

“The award is the recognition of his exceptional performance, commitment and professionalism throughout his training at our Technical Learning Academy in Kariega.

“We remain committed to investing in our people and equipping them with the skills needed to drive innovation and excellence in the automotive industry in South Africa,” Ranchod said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald