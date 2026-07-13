VW could cut another 50,000 jobs, bringing total to 100,000

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Volkswagen may need to cut about 50,000 more jobs to match the competitiveness of rivals, its CEO told staff in an internal memo, effectively confirming for the first time that the carmaker is looking to reduce up to 100,000 positions.

CEO Oliver Blume is battling to streamline Europe’s biggest carmaker, whose profits have slumped as it faces billions in tariff costs, stiff competition in China and pressure on its German manufacturing network to become more efficient.

After agreeing to 50,000 job cuts across the group, including its Porsche and Audi subsidiaries, the company must work on further reducing costs, having calculated a cost disadvantage vs comparable companies of 20%, Blume said in the memo seen by Reuters.

This means a “theoretical deduction” of another 50,000 jobs worldwide, the memo said.

“We are assessing across all brands, companies and regions how many adjustments are necessary and feasible,” Blume said in the document.

The company had previously declined to comment on reports it was considering up to 100,000 job losses.

The memo follows angry calls from workers for management to explain its restructuring plans, which Blume presented to the company’s supervisory board on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the matter said labour representatives on the committee blocked the proposals, which were said to include job cuts and the possible closure of four factories.

“As of today, we cannot confirm competitive use cases for the plants of Emden, Hanover, Zwickau and Neckarsulm in the 2030s,” Blume said in the memo.

He preferred “intelligent solutions” to closures, having previously pointed to the defence industry or the production of Chinese Volkswagen models in Europe as options for underused factories.

Reuters