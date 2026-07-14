Bafana’s Williams goes back to his roots in Gelvandale to hero’s welcome

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams runs through a guard of honour during his homecoming celebration at Gelvandale Primary School on Monday

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams returned to Gelvandale on Monday to a hero’s welcome from the community that had moulded him.

It was the first time he had been back to his hometown since the team’s historic run at the World Cup.

The welcoming event at the Gelvandale Primary School soccer field, where Williams got his first touch of the ball, was attended by his parents and the uncle who inspired him to become a goalkeeper.

School staff led by principal Ronald Boggenpoel, as well as administrators, coaches and children from Williams’ Ronwen 30 Foundation Edu-Care Programme, and metro and provincial government representatives, were also present.

Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said she felt privileged to be there.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo handed over the MEC’s Excellence Legends Lifetime Award to Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams at Gelvandale Primary School on Monday (Werner Hills)

“I am here to welcome back Ronwen, who has been an ambassador for our country, a symbol of discipline and excellence.

“You showed us how to play together as a team, and that’s what makes you so special.”

Pausing to focus on top young footballer Jayden Adams, 25, who died on Saturday, the MEC noted that he was Williams’ teammate both in the national team and at Mamelodi Sundowns, and also a friend.

“We will join you in mourning Jayden by supporting your foundation.”

Ngongo thanked Williams’ parents, she admitted the lack of football development facilities in the province and applauded the soft-spoken skipper’s efforts to assist his community.

“This is about the power of giving back.

“You have shown that dreams are valid as long as they can be matched with commitment and character.”

Presenting the skipper with the MEC’s Excellence Legends Lifetime Award, Ngongo said she could imagine what it had taken for him to rise to where he was out of the Eastern Cape.

“Ronza, your journey belongs to every child who dares to dream big despite their circumstances.”

Bay economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Bassie Kamana said it was a proud day for Nelson Mandela Bay.

“I am here to welcome a son of the soil, of Gqeberha, of SA.

“You have not forgotten your roots here on the dusty streets of Gelvandale.”

He said the metro was committed to its support for the Ronwen 30 Foundation for sound socio-development and economic reasons.

“A child in sport is a child out of court.

“We are determined to create opportunities for the city’s youth.”

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams hands over a World Cup jersey to sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo on Monday (Werner Hills)

Williams, 34, thanked Ngongo and Kamana, presenting them each with a jersey he had worn at the World Cup.

He paid tribute to the support he had received from Gelvandale Primary when he was a youngster, and from his parents Rodney and Hazel Williams, both of whom played soccer.

He also flagged his mother’s brother, Maurice “Uncle Mokes” Camelio, who inspired him to become a goalkeeper.

Camelio wore the number 30, and this was carried forward by Williams on his Sundowns jersey and in the name of his foundation.

“Uncle Mokes taught me the basics of goalkeeping and I use them to this day.”

Speaking directly to the edu-care programme children, dressed in soccer gear and sitting in rows on the grass, he told them to listen to their teachers, parents and coaches.

“Believe in yourself but don’t ever forget where you come from.”

Speaking to The Herald, he said he had been blown away by the soccer infrastructure and facilities in Mexico where Bafana was based for the World Cup.

“It gave me goosebumps to see what another developing country has put in place in this regard.

“I’m hoping we can do the same because it would make a massive difference.”

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