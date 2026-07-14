Big business boosts important causes

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At the handover of the funds raised during the Woodlands Dairy Golf Day are Woodlands Dairy CEO Helen McDougall, St Francis Hospice sister Ingrid Williams, Woodlands Dairy CSI and activations manager Mandla Charlie and Woodlands Dairy marketing executive Marisa Maccaferri

Big business from the Bay and beyond has thrown its weight behind local organisations making a difference in the lives of vulnerable residents, as well as protecting wildlife.

The annual Woodlands Dairy Golf Day concluded on a high note recently, raising R820,000 in support of St Francis Hospice.

Closer to home, Isuzu Motors SA has continued its partnership with the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) and has added another educational initiative in addition to its ongoing infrastructure and vehicle support for the organisation.

Woodlands Dairy and First Choice CSI and activations manager Mandla Charlie said the recent golf day, hosted at the St Francis Links, brought together golfers from across SA for two days of competition, connection and charity.

“It’s an opportunity to bring people together around a shared purpose, combining fundraising with camaraderie, networking and generosity.

“To have achieved our highest fundraising total to date is truly remarkable, and we extend our sincere thanks to every sponsor, player and team member who contributed to making this event such a success.”

All proceeds raised will go directly to St Francis Hospice, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to providing compassionate, dignified palliative care and support for people living with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their families.

“We are honoured to support an organisation that plays such an important role in the community and proud to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most,” Charlie said.

Meanwhile Isuzu, since 2024, has strengthened Sanccob’s seabird conservation efforts by investing in critical infrastructure upgrades, while expanding environmental education initiatives.

The company has refurbished the organisation’s home pen facility and commissioned a solar power plant at its Cape Recife centre in 2025.

Isuzu SA executive of corporate affairs, Nandi Matomela, said the solar installation had reduced Sanccob’s monthly electricity costs by more than 85%, enabling more funding to be directed towards seabird rescue, rehabilitation and veterinary care.

"Conservation is most effective when investment, education and partnerships work together.

“Our partnership with Sanccob demonstrates how business can create lasting environmental impact.

“By investing in both conservation infrastructure today and environmental education for tomorrow, we are helping to protect our natural heritage for future generations.”

Sanccob centre manager, Carl Havemann, said the investment by Isuzu had transformed their operational capabilities at Cape Recife.

“The resident seabird enclosure refurbishment restored a critical environment for our permanent seabird patients, while the solar power investment has ensured uninterrupted operations despite regional power challenges.

“The savings generated have allowed us to redirect funding directly into conservation interventions that support seabird populations along our coastline.”

Isuzu has also expanded its focus to environmental education, with dozens of pupils from De Vos Malan and Khulile primary schools having participated in an environmental education programme at Sanccob earlier this month.

A second activation on July 4 brought together children of Isuzu employees at the company’s Marine Drive facility for a family-focused environmental awareness programme.

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