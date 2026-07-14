Community rallies around to rebuild home of neighbour

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Kwanokuthula resident Melda Arends, 49, is grateful for planned efforts to revamp her home

The spirit of ubuntu is burning bright in Plettenberg Bay where Kwanokuthula residents are banding together to rebuild their neighbour’s dignity by renovating her home.

After watching her struggle to maintain her home over the past two decades, residents decided in May to step in and assist Melda Arends, 49, with a revamp.

In facilitating the project, the community opted to ask people to buy building material instead of fundraising, having already collected enough paint, door handles and cement for the build.

However, there is still a need of doors, plastering cement, builders lime, as well as donations of furniture and household appliances.

Kwanokuthula resident and community activist Sinovuyo Kitsi, who grew up in front of Arends, said they decided to initiate the project following the torrential storms which swept through the region hitting vulnerable residents like Arends.

“After noticing the situation, my mother, Vuyokazi, who is a community leader, decided that it was time Aunt Melda’s house was restored so that she could be safe in this cold winter,” she said.

Arends, who is unemployed, said the recent storms had badly damaged her home, leaving the roof with multiple leaks, boarded up windows and poorly insulated walls.

“This house stripped my dignity, many people used to judge me based on the place where I stayed.

“I used to feel like a failure, and this has taken a mental toll on me.”

She said she was extremely grateful for the intervention by the community.

“I am grateful to see my neighbours and community assisting me to renovate the house and get my dignity back, as I felt this situation stripped it from me,” Arends said.

“I tried to take piece jobs, and work as a helper or get Extended Public Works Programme six-month contracts.

“I would try to fix some areas in the house, however, the jobs are not permanent and there is a lot that needs to be done.

“I also needed to buy furniture and appliances, all of that would overwhelm me so much,” she said.

For anyone wishing to donate or find out how they can help, send a private message on the Plett community updates page which will also provide more details on what is needed to complete the project.

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