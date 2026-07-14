Dust plume sparks renewed calls for swift transfer of port manganese facility

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Dust billows from quay two in the Gqeberha harbour on Sunday, July 5. Responding to fears that the plume was caused by manganese ore dust, the ports authority said initial indications were that it was wheat dust

A recent air pollution episode at Gqeberha’s harbour has sparked a renewed outcry from residents in the area about manganese dust and increased pressure on the metro to tackle the matter decisively.

The Manganese Watchdogs group recently erupted with photographs of dust billowing from quay two in the Port of Port Elizabeth, and irate messages noting Transnet’s recent rejection of a metro report detailing serious manganese air pollution breaches.

In response to the recent dust plume, the ports authority said it was wheat dust that residents had been seeing.

However, a member of the Watchdogs group said because of the growing problem of manganese dust pollution in the city, the July 5 episode had pushed the situation to breaking point.

“We are not saying there should be no manganese export industry.

“We are just saying the export terminal has to be relocated to the Port of Ngqura, which was supposed to happen long ago.

“Its current operation at the port, adjacent to residential neighbourhoods and one of SA’s premier beachfront tourism destinations, is incompatible with sustainable urban development, environmental justice and clean air.”

A truck carrying manganese ore leaves the Gqeberha harbour entrance in Strand Street on Thursday, July 9 Picture: Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

The Humewood resident, who asked not to be named, said the continuous presence of manganese dust negatively affected residents’ health and quality of life.

At the same time, it was driving up maintenance costs, undercutting property values and reducing the possibility of investment.

“We have the opportunity for Gqeberha to become a continental example of responsible industrial transition.

“What is required is the political will to complete the relocation of the manganese terminal without further delay, and to restore one of Africa’s great coastal cities to the people who live, work and invest here.”

Manganese dust lines the side of Strand Street on Thursday morning Picture: Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

DA councillor Annette Lovemore emailed a letter on Wednesday evening about the July 5 incident to Bay acting city manager advocate Lonwabo Ngoqo, and attached photographs of the billowing dust.

The letter was copied to council speaker Eugene Johnson, mayoral committee member for public health Thsonono Buyeye and acting executive director Annalisa Dyakala, as well as environmental health deputy director Dr Patrick Nodwele.

Manganese ore dust heaped around the pillars in Strand Street on Thursday morning Picture: Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

She said she had already requested information on the matter from the city manager but had received no response.

These questions, together with replies, were intended for inclusion in the agenda of the next public health portfolio committee meeting, scheduled for July 30.

“The questions are, what was the cause of the excessive dust emissions on July 5, and what were the manganese levels measured that day?

“Furthermore, what action was taken to quell the excessive emissions, and what action is being taken to prevent a recurrence of the incident?”

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said late last week that the city was studying air emissions data captured in and around the Gqeberha harbour after the dust episode and subsequent outcry.

Manganese dust clogs a drain in Strand Street Picture: Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of our residents, while supporting sustainable economic development, remains a priority for the municipality.

“The municipality is currently reviewing and validating data generated through its ambient air quality monitoring network.

“It would be premature to comment on specific monitoring results until the validation process has been completed.

“Where environmental concerns arise, the municipality will continue to engage constructively with Transnet ... Any compliance or enforcement actions, where applicable, must be informed by verified evidence.”

Manganese dust caked on the corner of Walmer Boulevard and Settlers Freeway on Thursday morning, as a manganese ore truck turns the corner Picture: Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

On June 11, during the presentation of a metro report to council, Bay public health acting air pollution manager Msimilelo Buhlungu said manganese dust readings in both the Markman industrial node and Gqeberha harbour far exceeded permissible levels.

Referring to the port manganese air pollution, he said it posed a health risk both to harbour workers and residents in nearby communities.

In this regard, he noted that manganese was a neurotoxin, and chronic inhalation of manganese-laden dust was clinically associated with a Parkinson’s-like condition known as manganism.

He said manganese dust could also cause respiratory disease, and residents exposed to levels exceeding 1200mg/m²/day were at high risk for developing asthma and chronic bronchitis.

All 40 readings contained in the metro report exceed this permissible maximum — and the highest at 26065mg/m²/day comes from a sampling point in the port.

Buhlungu said considering this situation it would be risky for the metro to consider renewing the licence for manganese bulk storage operations at the harbour when it expired in 2027, as it could face litigation.

Transnet has rejected the metro report, saying its five-year data set showed dust fallout levels remained within legal limits.

This was except for “intermittent exceedences” at the harbour ore berth, which it attributed to equipment malfunction and adverse wind.

On Friday, The Herald contacted Group Integrated Business Systems, the company that runs the manganese operation on quay two.

Manager Martina McQuinto said the company was aware of The Herald’s questions and was collaborating on a joint response with Transnet, which the ports authority would be supplying once it was complete.

Transnet spokesperson Sakhiwo Tetyana said the questions had been discussed with the authority’s senior operations manager — and the residents were mistaken.

“We were advised that the dust emission incident you are inquiring about was not associated with manganese handling operations.

“Our preliminary understanding is that the incident was linked to wheat-handling activities and subsequent housekeeping operations conducted by the relevant terminal operator.”