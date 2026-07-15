Ambulance passenger dies in crash at intersection

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A 25-year-old passenger in a private ambulance was fatally injured in a collision in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning. Picture:

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A passenger in a private ambulance was killed in a collision at the intersection of William Moffett Drive and Cape Road in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

The incident happened when the ambulance collided with a bakkie at about 9am.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the ambulance was travelling along Cape Road from Newton Park towards Fernglen while responding to a medical emergency.

“A Toyota Hilux was travelling along William Moffett Drive towards Disa Avenue when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

“Preliminary information indicates that the traffic light was green for the driver of the Hilux at the time of the collision.

“The impact caused both vehicles to overturn,” Janse van Rensburg said.

She said the 25-year-old male passenger in the ambulance was declared dead at the scene.

“The ambulance driver and the driver of the Hilux sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

“The identity of the deceased will be released once he has been formally identified by his next of kin.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

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