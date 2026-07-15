Graft case against Bay city boss postponed for final arguments

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Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and her co-accused have both pleaded not guilty

The corruption case against suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi was postponed on Tuesday.

Nqwazi appeared with her co-accused, former housing director Mvuleni Mapu, in the Gqeberha regional court.

The case was postponed to September 7 and 8 for final arguments.

Nqwazi and Mapu, who have both pleaded not guilty to fraud and other charges, remain out on bail.

Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mvuleni Mapu, pictured during a previous court appearance (EUGENE COETZEE)

The charges against Nqwazi arise from her tenure as acting city manager in 2020.

Central to the state’s case is a decision by Nqwazi in April that year, as acting city manager and accounting officer, to bypass normal tender procedures and appoint Welkom-based HT Pelatona Projects to build 2,000 permanent toilets during the hard lockdown.

Municipal officials had identified an urgent need for permanent toilets in Motherwell NU30 due to the relocation of households from flood-prone areas.

The state alleges that Nqwazi not only failed to seek quotations, but also allegedly sidelined the city’s then chief financial officer, Selwyn Thys, and the treasury unit.

Instead, she and human settlements boss Mapu allegedly signed off on a deviation request the same day it was drafted, before instructing a supply chain official to issue an immediate appointment letter to HT Pelatona.

The state alleges the deviation, which involved an amount of R24.6m, was approved in a single day while a separate deviation memo, involving R1.6m — submitted a week earlier — went through proper channels over almost two weeks.

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