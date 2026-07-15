Munch-on-the-Move teaches pupils to tackle the challenge of litter

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Nelson Mandela Bay school pupils are getting to grips with the litter and illegal dumping plaguing many parts of the city through a fun initiative introduced by the Gqeberha-based Sustainable Seas Trust.

The aim of the Munch-on-the-Move wire mesh fish initiative is to get children to understand the problem of waste, and how to stop it before it lands up in the ocean.

It was piloted in 2023 and has now been launched in earnest in the Bay, with a smaller presence in Cape Town and Durban.

Carla Kampman, who heads up the trust’s Operation Clean Spot, under which Munch falls, said the initiative was already making a difference.

“Collections at schools are picking up, indicating that the learners are making increasing use of the system.

“Munch is about engaging the learners, changing their perceptions and creating awareness, and helping in a practical way to stop the huge amount of land waste that ends up in the sea.

“It also helps take the pressure off our landfills, which are filling up fast.”

She said Munch had been introduced at eight schools in the Bay townships of Walmer and Motherwell, and at two each in Durban and Cape Town.

“Munch is a large wire mesh fish divided into five compartments into which the learners must deposit different kinds of recyclable waste.”

Munch accepts aluminium cans, and PET bottles (identifiable with the digit 1 inside a triangle, including brown, blue, green and clear plastic cooldrink bottles).

The friendly fish also takes HDPE (identifiable by the digit 2 inside a triangle and including detergent, milk and some juice bottles), and Tetra Pak (which comprises milk cartons).

Munch’s fifth compartment is for polypropylene plastic or cooldrink bottle lids.

Kampman said before introducing Munch at a particular school, they engaged with staff and the surrounding community to get a basic idea of what the particular waste management problems were.

“Then on the day we install Munch, we spend the morning explaining how the system works and why it’s so important.

“The kids learn that they must rinse these recyclables at home in the left-over water once the dishes are done.

“They must also squash them before dropping them into Munch because it’s all done according to weight and you want to fit as much in as possible.

“Once he’s full, then a designated team of teachers empties the different compartments into bulk bags.”

She said as part of the initiative, the trust put the school in touch with a reliable collection partner and once eight to 10 bulk bags had accumulated, to reduce transport costs, this company collected them.

“He pays the school according to the weight and the type or recyclables, in cash or in kind with, for instance, stationery, depending on their agreement.

“That’s when the learners really see the value of waste, and they begin to understand that the more they collect and the better their sorting and cleaning, the more money they will earn from their waste.”

She said the aim was to gradually expand the initiative and in a year’s time to have grown the number of Munch schools to 28 in the Bay, as well as in KuGompo City, Cape Town and Durban.

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