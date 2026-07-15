Newton Park pool saga triggers ripple effects

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Renovations to the Newton Park Swimming Pool have now begun

The Newton Park Swimming Pool renovations project continues to cause waves of uncertainty and dismay, with organisers of a national water polo event that was scheduled to take place in August opting to pull the plug.

In addition, the heating of the Olympic-size pool has been running since it was closed in mid-April for renovations, draining thousands of rand in electricity while the facility has not been in use.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said the heating had been left on to ensure operational efficiency.

Unconfirmed reports about this situation have been swirling in the aquatics fraternity, adding to the ire of coaches and administrators who have voiced increasing concern about the delayed start to the scheduled renovations.

The heating issue brings another twist to the furore over the pool renovations which were supposed to start in mid-April and be complete end-July in time for the World Lifesaving Championships later in 2026.

The metro said on Friday renovations had now begun and they would be finished in time for the big event.

But the fall-out from the delay, including the heating issue and at least one other big event that has had to be cancelled, is still causing challenges.

The delay has resulted in SA Water Polo having to cancel the second annual SA Winter Series event meant to take place at the Newton Park pool from August 7-10, in line with the metro’s initial renovations schedule.

Bay-based SA Water Polo director Siegfried Lokotsch said the event would have brought in top players from around the country and some playing overseas.

“We would have had about 140 players and administrators, plus spectators.

“Last year was very successful and this year we added a day, so it would have been huge.

“But with the delays, and no clarity on a new date, I had to pull the plug on the whole thing.”

The event would have brought direct income into the local tourism industry with players, support teams, administrators and supporters foreseeably booking into local accommodation and spending money in the city.

Lokotsch said the event would have cost about R3.5m to organise.

“By mid-May, I realised if we went any further with the renovations delay and lack of clarity we could lose a lot of money, and we needed to pull out, which we did.

“So in the end I lost no money.

“However, the loss was considerable because last year’s event was really successful and now we have lost momentum.

“The money we invested in that event was for nothing because now, if we want to run it again, we will have to rebrand.”

Lokotsch said the closure of the pool had also negatively affected the Nelson Mandela Bay Schools Water Polo development programme, where disadvantaged youngsters were bused in and trained there three times a week.

Meanwhile, pool experts and coaches said it was unnecessary to leave the heating on when no-one was using the facility, and it was likely costing upward of R100,000 a month.

Rudi and Paul Botha, directors of Bay-based Pelican Pools, one of SA’s premier pool companies, confirmed that Pelican Pools was a consultant to the principal firm responsible for the construction of the Newton Park pool.

They said heating the pool while it was closed made no sense.

“It isn’t necessary.

“The best approach would have been to turn it off while the facility was closed during any maintenance or renovation work.

“Then once all works are concluded, the heating can be turned back on, a week before opening, allowing the temperature to ramp up and be ready on the proposed open date.”

Swim coach Mark Edge said the closure meant long course training and galas could not happen.

“But our biggest concern is whether it will be complete for the World Lifesaving Championships in November.

“If it’s not, it will be a huge blow for not only that event but for our capacity to host these big aquatic events going forward.”

He said it was not necessary to heat the pool while it was closed.

“The cost would have been huge — I’d say over R100,000 a month.”

Another swim coach, who asked not to be named, said heating the pool during the closure was ludicrous.

“I estimate it costs about R150,000 a month to heat the pool.

“It was definitely not necessary to keep the heaters on as they will have to be off when they empty it to retile.”

She said the pool was an invaluable asset for Nelson Mandela Bay.

“There are no other functional heated 50m pools in the country, so most of the national galas take place there through the year.

“And when the competitions are not on, our top swimmers use it to train.

“It’s also regularly used by members of the public, many of whom buy long-term access passes.

“With the pool closing in mid-April, those people have lost over two months during which they have not been able to swim.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics executive committee member and former president of the organisation Michael Canter said the pool was an invaluable asset for the city.

“We are one of only two properly equipped, heated, indoor 50m pools suitable for national competitions in SA.

“However, the other is Kings Park in Durban which has only been operating on and off.

“So for several years now we have had the premier competition pool in the country.

“If we do not complete these renovations in time we will be at risk of losing that status.”

He said it was furthermore the only municipal pool in Nelson Mandela Bay that was open year-round.

“So the entire Bay aquatics fraternity including biathletes, triathletes, water polo players, lifesavers and swimmers rely on this facility. It’s critical.”

With the planned mid-April to end-July closure in mind, swimming galas had been arranged in short-course school pools.

Canter said this was not ideal but with the delay in the renovations, this strategy would now have to be continued.

“As it is, we don’t know what is going on with the renovations.

“The lack of communication is the worst part.”

Canter said the pool was also vital for the Learn to Swim programme run by Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics in partnership with the metro and Swimming SA.

Pressed on the heating issue, metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality did not have a separate cost in this regard as it formed part of the overall electricity consumption of the Newton Park Swimming Pool complex.

“The pool heating system has been kept operational to ensure operational efficiency and to preserve the facility.

“Maintaining the required water temperature assists in protecting pool infrastructure and ensures the facility remains ready for commissioning once the renovation work has been completed.

“Renovation work has commenced.”

He said the current scope of work included upgrades to the lighting, repairs and improvements required to meet the standards for hosting the 2026 World Lifesaving Championships, as well as the installation of new timing blocks and the electronic timing system.

“The municipality remains on track to ensure that the facility will be ready ahead of the lifesaving championships in November 2026.”

Soyaya said the metro understood the importance of the pool to recreational swimmers and for squad training and galas.

“We are working to complete the upgrades as efficiently as possible.

“The pool will be reopened once the current work has been completed and it is safe and ready for public use.”

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