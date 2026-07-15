Walmer fine dining eatery voted best restaurant in Eastern Cape

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Toasting success are, from left, Muse chef and owner Allan Bezuidenhout and chefs Anike Grobbelaar, 29, and Cody Hubert, 28

Muse Restaurant in Walmer has made it two out of two by earning the title of best restaurant in the Eastern Cape for the second year in a row and adding another feather to its cap by officially being named as an EatOut Neighbourhood Gem for 2026.

The prestigious best restaurant title comes after a public vote that saw the establishment recognised among eight of the province’s best nominated restaurants.

Four of the nominees were Gqeberha-based, making the accolade a reflection of local support for the city’s food scene.

For owner and chef Allan Bezuidenhout, the award was a proud moment for the entire Muse team, which has spent the past 13 years building the restaurant’s reputation.

Muse first opened its doors in Richmond Hill before moving to Walmer three years ago, a move Bezuidenhout said had helped the business grow.

“The move has definitely helped us grow. We went from a 40-seater to a 60-seater restaurant.

“The kitchen is bigger, we’ve been able to employ more staff and we’ve been able to be a little bit more experimental with the different foods that we make,” Bezuidenhout said.

He said creativity remained at the centre of Muse’s offering, with the menu changing twice a year to allow the team to explore new ideas and techniques.

“We change our menu twice a year because we are always experimenting with different cooking techniques.

“We make our own spices and sauces in-house and there are no shortcuts.

“We allow our chefs to experiment. It is very important to keep them involved and allow them to be learn,” he said.

The menu features a selection of carefully crafted dishes, including beef fillet served with a broccoli croquette, broccoli pesto, duck fat potato, bone marrow and baby carrot.

Guests can also enjoy peri peri marinated chicken thighs, accompanied by Madras sauce, pesto, quinoa, baby marrow, corn on the cob, carrot and atchar.

For dessert, Muse offers a caramel fondant with chocolate ganache, Maldon sea salt, almond florentine and vanilla pod ice cream.

The quality of the food served was another standard Bezuidenhout said he refused to compromise on.

“I’ll go down to the harbour to buy fish, and if there’s no fresh fish available, I simply won’t buy it.

“I’d rather disappoint someone who wanted to order fish than serve something that isn’t fresh,” he said.

Waitress Robin Hart, 27, said being part of the Muse team had been a rewarding experience.

“It is great to work at Muse. It really feels like a proper family.

“I’ve been a waitress at other places, but this is the best place to be,” she said.

“If you want to try something different, then Muse is the best place to visit.”

Chef Anike Grobbelaar, 29, who has worked at Muse for four years, said the fast-paced kitchen environment was challenging but enjoyable.

“It’s crazy, it’s busy, but it’s also fun.

“It feels like spending time with family. We see our family more often than we see our own actual family members.

“I enjoy experimenting and I enjoy the challenge. I enjoy the rush because it pushes me.

“It’s great to try new things, fail, and try again,” she said.

Bezuidenhout said the recognition belonged to the entire team that continued to grow Muse while staying true to its focus on quality food and memorable experiences.

“We have a very young team and that keeps things fresh.

“At Muse, you will experience relaxed fine dining. We have no dress code, but we offer a fine dining experience that you will certainly enjoy.

“We experiment with new food and we also offer a special wine experience featuring wines that are not all available at your local stores,” Bezuidenhout said.

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