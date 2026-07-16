Comedian explores what it means to call SA home in Bay show

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South African comedian Vafa Naraghi is set to bring his latest one-man comedy show, Becoming South African, to Gqeberha for one night only as part of his national tour.

The multiple-South African Comics’ Choice Award winner will perform at the Boardwalk Casino on July 31, with additional Eastern Cape shows scheduled for Makhanda, KuGompo City and Mthatha before the tour heads to KwaZulu-Natal.

The tour marks what the comedian has described as his most personal production yet, blending stand-up comedy with stories from his own life to explore identity, culture and what it means to call SA home.

“This is the first time I’m bringing my own show to the Eastern Cape, and I’m really excited.

“I’ve performed in Gqeberha a few times before, and it’s always been such a great experience.

“People there don’t take themselves too seriously. They’re relaxed, open and happy to laugh.

“I feel like I can be completely honest on stage, and the reception has always been amazing.

“It’s also one of the places where you really get to see SA’s diversity, with people from all different backgrounds coming together just to have a good time,” he said.

Naraghi has built a reputation as one of SA’s most distinctive comedians by drawing on his multicultural upbringing and everyday experiences.

His performances frequently weave together English with several South African languages, including Setswana, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, creating a style of comedy that resonates with audiences from different backgrounds.

“I was born in Pretoria, raised in Mahikeng, and my parents are immigrants from Iran.

“But they always raised me to believe that I am South African.

“I’ve never even been to Iran, so SA is all I’ve ever known.

“This show is really about identity and what it means to be South African.

“I tell my own story through comedy, but at its heart it’s a celebration of this country and the many different ways we experience being South African.

“I’ve always felt like I fit in everywhere, but nowhere at the same time, and I think that’s something many South Africans can relate to,” he said.

The Eastern Cape leg of the tour begins in Makhanda on Thursday July 30, before arriving in Gqeberha on Friday July 31.

It then heads to KuGompo City on Saturday August 1, and concludes in Mthatha on Sunday August 2.

Tickets for all four shows are available through Webtickets, with prices starting from R180.

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