Draughts grandmaster Nonyukela ropes in silverware in Texas

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Vidor USA Checkers Semiquincentennial Festival organiser Watson Franks hands Melikhaya Nonyukela his trophy at the international event in Vidor, Texas

Gqeberha draughts grandmaster Melikhaya “Faso” Nonyukela has returned home after bagging some silverware at the Vidor USA Checkers Semiquincentennial Festival.

Nonyukela earned second place in the USA Nationals GAYP Master go-as-you-please event, bringing home a cup and a cash prize of just more than $3,000 (about R50,000).

The festival, held in Vidor, Texas, from July 1-9, served as a qualifying tournament for the world qualifiers, attracting grandmasters and top national teams from across the globe.

Nonyukela was trumped only by Kenyan player Krispin Odhiambo in his event.

The 52-year-old Motherwell NU7 resident was among three South Africans who competed in the tournament.

Draughts grandmaster Lubabalo Kondlo from New Brighton was also in the team, achieving two third-place finishes and a fourth place.

Nonyukela said he was proud that he was able to place second in the international competition.

“Though I was fighting for first place, I am grateful for even getting second position,” he said.

Explaining the go-as-you-please format, also known as the freestyle format, Nonyukela said competitors were given the freedom to choose their opening moves, rather than adhering to restricted opening sequences.

“Unlike the three-move-style where your first three moves are chosen for you, in the freestyle format you can open in whatever move you want to play, you can play it.

“This allows you to play in accordance [with] your strengths.

“The competition this year was very tough, but I am very comfortable with the freestyle.

“Knowing that format at times can make playing three-move-style a bit easier.

“What makes the game interesting is that you come with your own game plan against somebody else’s game plan and the game just gets interesting from there on,” Nonyukela said.

He said that he had been playing draughts since the age of eight, when his grandfather introduced him to the game.

“You have to collect your lessons from your losses, and you will get better through hard work.

“I started playing draughts in 1982. I later joined a club called Vultures Draughts Club [in Zwide].

“That is where I learnt more skills and discovered international books about the sport in 1997.

“As a player, you have to learn to create your own new moves.

“You test them against other players, then you can use them internationally if they work, because those international players also use these books and there are a few creative players,” Nonyukela said.

He said competitors from SA were held in high esteem internationally for their skills.

Having qualified for the world qualifiers in Germany in 2025, he became the number one contender to challenge three-move checkers world champion Sergio Scarpetta of Italy.

Their match ended in a draw after 22 days of play, enabling Scarpetta to retain his title, with Nonyukela being ranked second globally in the format.

“The world qualifiers will be held in Scotland this year from September 14-18.

“Based on how I have been practising, I am hopeful that I will make it there and win.

“As part of my preparations, I have been playing against strong players who I know will give me tough competition.

“As we speak, I am in KuGompo, competing with players from here,” Nonyukela said.

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