Kupelo fraud case postponed after he testifies

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The fraud, forgery and uttering case against senior Eastern Cape government communicator Sizwe Kupelo has been postponed to November after he began presenting his defence in the specialised commercial crimes court in KuGompo City on Wednesday.

Kupelo, a deputy director in the provincial health department, took the witness stand after the court dismissed his application for a discharge in April following the closing of the state’s case in February.

He is accused of submitting a forged grade 12 certificate to secure communications posts in the office of the premier in 2001 and the health department in 2002. He has denied the allegations.

According to the charge sheet, Kupelo earned more than R18m in government salaries during his career.

The state alleges the matric certificate used in his job applications belonged to another person, Cinga Dyantyi, a fact uncovered during a verification process conducted by health department communications director Siyanda Manana.

Giving evidence, Kupelo told magistrate Sadia Jacobs that former office of the premier communications director Manelisi Wolela approached him while he was working at Unitra Community Radio in Mthatha.

He said Wolela encouraged him to submit his CV after discussing his experience and career ambitions.

Kupelo testified that he faxed his CV to the office of the premier and, a few months later, Wolela informed him that the government was establishing a communications unit to co-ordinate information for community radio stations and cover major government events, including the state of the province address.

He told the court he never saw the advertisement for the communications officer post.

“I was a field worker working between stories and the studio at UCR FM, so all my correspondences were received via fax,” Kupelo said.

During the state’s case, Wolela, who testified as a Section 204 witness, said Kupelo should never have been shortlisted or interviewed for the post.

He told the court the selection panel believed human resources had verified Kupelo’s qualifications.

Though an internal disciplinary hearing cleared Kupelo, the criminal trial continues.

The matter was postponed to November 16 to 18, when the defence case will resume with additional witnesses expected to testify.

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