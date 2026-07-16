Man ‘assaulted, abducted’ by group wearing police uniforms

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A distraught family is desperately seeking answers regarding the whereabouts of a Gqeberha man, alleging that he was abducted from his home by a group of men wearing police uniforms.

Though the SAPS was initially investigating a missing person case in relation to Shane Arends, 35, his family alleged he was taken from his home by a group of nine people a day after he had opened an assault case against police officers.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Arends’s disappearance have escalated to the point where provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata has stepped in.

“I am taking it very seriously and attending to it in person,” Ncata said, following a telephone conversation with the family.

Thereafter, police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed they were in the process of reclassifying the case to one of kidnapping.

She said this had followed the acquisition of a statement from a key witness.

However, the developments have brought little solace to Arends’s family.

A close relative, 32, who has been searching for him since Thursday, said he had visited her in Kariega and they had driven to a nearby shop.

“While we were driving, he noticed two vehicles following us, a white Polo and a white Mercedes van,” she said.

“So I panicked and told Shane to turn into the next street because at least there were people standing there.”

According to relatives, Arends had been involved in gang activities for many years but after being released from prison in 2025 he had changed his ways and was no longer involved in any criminal activities.

Shane Arends, 35, was allegedly assaulted and abducted from his home in Chatty on July 8 (supplied)

He had reportedly been harassed by the police since being released and it had become the norm for him to be pulled over by unmarked police vehicles, family members alleged.

“We drove into the street and the white cars blocked us off and uniformed police officers climbed out of the vehicles and told us to get out of the car,” she claimed.

“When we got out, the police officers [allegedly] grabbed Shane and threw him to the floor and I started taking videos.”

The videos, which The Herald has seen, show people wearing police uniforms restraining Arends, who is lying on his back with a man on top of him and a knee to his stomach.

An argument ensues, escalating into a physical altercation when the man slaps Arends across the face.

The camera movements indicate that a tussle of sorts could have taken place with the relative who was filming.

“They grabbed my phone from me and deleted the videos,” she said.

“They swore at us, your mother’s this, your mother’s that, but I just kept on going with the videos.

“Two of them were pushing me and grabbing my phone the whole time.”

She said they did not inform them why they were restraining Arends and after the altercation, they got back into their vehicles and left.

“I found three of the videos in my recycle bin so at least I still have those,” she said.

“Only a few days later, he realised how bad his injuries were.

“His face was swollen, his ribs were hurting and he was bruised all over.

“His body was hurting so we went to the doctor and then we went to the SAPS in Kariega on the 8th of July to open a case.

“The very next day, those same people arrived at Shane’s house in Chatty and [allegedly] broke through the front gate with a crowbar and kicked the door down.”

A Herald team visited Arends’s family on Tuesday morning.

One of the family members indicated that a witness had been in the house with Arends when the men in SAPS uniforms purportedly entered the home.

She said that the witness, who had a swollen black eye after the incident, had indicated that Arends had asked them if they had a warrant.

The witness then alleged that they had pepper-sprayed Arends, taking him to the floor and hitting him in the face.

It was alleged the men had then assaulted and pepper-sprayed two minors who were also in the house at the time.

“After they beat Shane they picked him up and took him to the door,” the relative said, relaying the witness’s account.

“They didn’t even let him get dressed.

“They just took him in his black shorts and gown, no shoes or T-shirt.

“There were two white double cab Isuzu bakkies with tinted windows parked outside and they threw Shane into one of them and they drove away, and that was the last time we saw Shane.”

In the initial police statement, Gantana confirmed that Arends was last seen on the evening of July 9 in Chatty.

“The report alleges that a group of police officials assaulted him before he was taken away in an unmarked vehicle,” Gantana said.

“These allegations form part of the ongoing investigation and are currently being investigated.

“The SAPS can further confirm that Mr Arends previously opened a common assault case during July relating to an alleged assault by police officials that reportedly occurred on June 27 in Stephen Street, Blikkiesdorp, Kariega.

“The case was initially registered at Kariega SAPS and subsequently transferred to Kamesh SAPS for investigation.

“As the complaint is against SAPS members, the matter will be referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for investigation in accordance with its legislative mandate.

“As the investigation is at a sensitive stage, it would be inappropriate to speculate on the circumstances surrounding Mr Arends’s disappearance or comment on allegations that have not yet been verified.

“The SAPS remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and to ensure that any allegations of criminal conduct by police officials are dealt with through the appropriate legal processes.”

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the matter had not yet reached the directorate.

“However, they’ve indicated in their statement that they will forward the case to Ipid,” Suping said.

Arends’s 70-year-old mother, who asked to not be named, said she had not slept since her son had gone missing.

“Not knowing where he is or if he is even alive is the worst thing,” she said.

“I would even rather have a body than have to sit here not knowing.”

Another relative, 34, said the family had visited every police station, court and hospital in the metro and they had inquired at every morgue, with no sign of Arends.

“We just want to know where he is.

“It has been six days now.

“I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, nobody is sleeping.

“Not knowing is very frustrating.”

On Tuesday morning, the home of one of Arends’s relatives was allegedly searched by police.

“They said that they got a tip-off that I sold drugs for Shane, but I work in HR,” she said.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Arends is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Marlin van Heerden, on 068-452-6787, or the Crime Stop number on 0860010111, or their nearest police station.

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