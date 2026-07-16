R76m security upgrade project launched at Nelson Mandela Bay state hospitals

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The Eastern Cape health department launched its R76m security infrastructure upgrade at the Livingstone Hospital Complex in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The project is aimed at improving safety for patients, healthcare workers and visitors while protecting critical public assets.

The three-year project will see major upgrades at Livingstone Hospital, Provincial Hospital and Protea Flats, with construction focused on modernising security systems and rehabilitating ageing infrastructure at one of the province’s busiest healthcare precincts.

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said the investment represented more than a security upgrade, describing it as a commitment to protecting healthcare services and the people who depended on them.

“Today is about far more than the commencement of a construction project.

“Today, we are making a statement. A statement that public healthcare facilities matter.

“A statement that the lives of our healthcare workers matter.

“A statement that the safety of every patient who enters these gates matters,” Capa said.

The project includes the construction and rehabilitation of boundary walls and high-security fencing, the installation of CCTV surveillance systems and perimeter lighting, refurbishment of gatehouses and access control points, as well as extensive renovations to Protea Flats.

Capa said the upgrade came amid growing concerns about vandalism and criminal activity affecting public healthcare facilities across the province.

The department has recorded more than 100 incidents of break-ins and robberies at health facilities during recent reporting periods, resulting in damages of about R1.5m.

“The reality confronting many public institutions today is that ageing infrastructure and persistent criminal activity have combined to create significant operational risks.

“Every act of vandalism diverts scarce public resources away from healthcare delivery.

“Every stolen cable delays essential services. Every damaged gate compromises patient safety.

“Every break-in disrupts the work of dedicated healthcare professionals who have chosen public service as their calling.”

The upgrade will be implemented through five phased work packages over 36 months to allow hospital operations to continue with minimal disruption.

The project will also create economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

At least 55 employment opportunities will be created during construction, with 70% of labour opportunities targeted at local residents, young people, women and people with disabilities.

A further 24 beneficiaries will receive accredited technical training in plumbing, painting and paving, while internships will be offered in fields including engineering, quantity surveying, building management and occupational health and safety.

More than R12.3m has been allocated for participation by small, medium and micro enterprises.

Capa said protecting healthcare infrastructure was a shared responsibility between the government and communities.

“When criminals steal copper cables from a hospital, they are not merely stealing metal.

“They are stealing theatre time from a patient awaiting surgery.

“When boundary walls are breached and equipment is vandalised, they are not damaging government property.

“They are damaging public confidence in the health system,” she said.

She said the project would strengthen the resilience of the public health system while ensuring a safer environment for patients, visitors and healthcare workers.

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