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Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi dies at 63

Sebogodi’s contribution to the arts ‘leaves an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire’

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Seputla Sebogodi is currently appearing in faith-based telenovela 'Redemption'.
TV and stage actor Seputla Sebogodi has died at the age of 63. Picture: (Supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

The South African entertainment industry is mourning the death of Seputla Sebogodi. He was 63 years old.

A statement shared by the family through his agency, Artist Connection, said the actor died on Wednesday evening following complications from diabetes.

“The family kindly requests privacy as they mourn this immense loss and navigate this difficult time,” it said.

Tributes to the late star are flooding social media timelines.

Actors Spaces said on Thursday: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi, whose remarkable career shaped generations of South African storytelling.

“From unforgettable performances on television to a powerful presence on stage, his contribution to the arts leaves an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire for years to come. May his legacy live on through the stories he told and the countless artists he inspired.”

TimesLIVE

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