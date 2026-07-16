RECORDED | Gemstone theft case: trio back in court for bail application

The case of three suspects arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate this month for their alleged unlawful conduct in the raid of a property and seizure of precious stones valued at just under R15m in Killarney, Johannesburg, is due back in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday for a formal bail application.
Video courtesy of SABC
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