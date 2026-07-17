Eastern Cape finalists secure places in Miss African Beauty South Africa Top 20

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Eastern Cape Miss African Beauty South Africa 2026 Top 20 finalists Bongisisiwe Ndumela, left, and Musa Daweti will compete for the national title

A pair of Eastern Cape women are among the 20 finalists vying for the Miss African Beauty South Africa 2026 title.

Gqeberha’s Musa Daweti, 22, from Salsoneville, and Bongisisiwe Ndumela, 26, originally from Sterkspruit, have secured places in the national Top 20.

The competition showcases contestants from diverse professional backgrounds who will compete for the opportunity to represent the country on the international stage.

The finalists were selected from an initial Top 30 after public voting and they represent seven of SA’s nine provinces, with contestants including engineers, educators, researchers, entrepreneurs, artists and postgraduate students.

The competition serves as the pathway to three of the world’s biggest pageants.

Shannon Benting was named Miss African Beauty Miss Supranational South Africa 2026 and will represent the country at Miss Supranational in Poland later this month.

The remaining finalists will compete for the chance to represent SA at Miss World 2026 and Miss Universe 2026.

Daweti, who holds a diploma in management and is studying towards an advanced diploma in financial management, hopes to use the platform to advocate for accessible education.

“Accessible education is a cause closest to my heart,” she said.

“I am especially passionate about advocating for students who are often overlooked, because no-one should lose out on an education simply because they cannot afford it.

“Education should open doors, not remind people of the doors they cannot enter.”

Speaking about what she would bring as a titleholder, Daweti said her greatest strength was her resilience and perseverance.

“When I set my heart on a goal, I commit fully to it and keep going, no matter the challenges or setbacks I face,” she said.

“This would make me an effective titleholder because I would carry that same determination into the role, remaining committed to my purpose, seeing my responsibilities through, and continuing to push until real impact is achieved.”

Ndumela is an actress, visual artist and technical assistant who is studying drama therapy at Wits University.

She said she wanted to use the arts to help young people overcome social challenges.

“I am passionate about creating arts-based community therapy programmes that use art and theatre as tools for healing and social transformation,” Ndumela said.

“Many young people are facing serious challenges such as gender-based violence, anxiety, depression and substance abuse, yet they often lack safe and engaging spaces to process these experiences.

“The arts have a unique ability to bring people together, encourage self-expression and create opportunities for reflection and growth.”

Ndumela said she planned to use her lived experience and professional training to help make arts-based therapy more accessible.

“I believe I can make a meaningful contribution by leading with honesty and sharing my own story,” she said.

“I have experienced my fair share of struggles and challenges, which has given me a deeper understanding of the realities many young people face.”

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