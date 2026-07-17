Extra police deployed to curb violent protests in Jeffreys Bay

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At least 23 spaza shops were looted during a protest in Jeffreys Bay. Picture:

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Additional law enforcement resources have been deployed to Jeffreys Bay in the wake of violent protest action.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said on Thursday that the March and March protest that was planned in Oceanview, Jeffreys Bay, had turned violent.

The protest resulted in the arrests of 69 suspects aged between 18 and 52 on charges of public violence.

She said further arrests were expected.

“At least 23 spaza shops were looted with several foreign nationals placed in a temporary shelter for their safety. One person was injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Gantana said.

“The situation is still unstable, however police visibility has been intensified.”

She said the suspects would appear in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Monday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said: “We have bolstered our manpower in the district and are calling on local leaders to address residents so that they can act responsibly and within the bounds of the law. Police will not hesitate to act on lawlessness.”

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