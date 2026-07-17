Memorials in a mess as SA celebrates Mandela Day

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15 July 2026 - The polished granite slab in front of the headstones of the Cosas 2 has been smashed in Picture Werner Hills

With SA due to honour its most famous anti-apartheid activist, the existing struggle memorial sites in Nelson Mandela Bay are mostly in a mess.

That was the disturbing finding after a Herald team visited five memorial and burial sites around the metro on Wednesday.

Among them was Emlotheni Memorial Park, on the corner of Nqadini Street and Limba Road, where defiance rallies used to take place before the transition to democracy.

The Emlotheni Memorial in New Brighton has been stripped of copper cables, with rubbish lying all over. Some of the stone slabs have also been vandalised (Werner Hills)

It was designed to commemorate the sacrifices of six activists including Vuyisile Mini, Zinakile Mkaba and Wilson Kayingo.

They were the first uMkhonto we Sizwe combatants to be executed for acts of defiance at the Pretoria Gallows in 1964.

Years later, their bodies were exhumed and reinterred at the memorial park, which was opened on June 27 1998 by then deputy president Thabo Mbeki and the then Port Elizabeth mayor Nceba Faku.

Today, rubbish is piled knee-high outside the park’s eastern perimeter fence.

Inside the park, the two alcoves at the entrance are similarly piled with debris, there is no sign of any security and the courtyard is scattered with rubble.

There are half a dozen spots where light fittings set in the paving have been wrenched out by thieves, and a pile of plastic sheaths where criminals have seemingly sat and stripped stolen cables.

Light fittings have been wrenched from the paving in the courtyard of the Emlotheni Memorial Park in New Brighton (Werner Hills)

Behind the polished granite gravestones marking the final resting place of Mini and the other activists, there is a pile of broken slabs.

Heroes Acre in Zwide was opened by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in 2016 and holds the last remains of a number of prominent anti-apartheid activists including Govan Mbeki and Raymond Mhlaba.

The fence around Mhlaba’s tomb has been stolen, leaving only bent and rusted rods sticking out the ground, all the way around.

Sonwabo “Paper” Ngxale, who was tortured and shot dead by United Democratic Front members in 1986, and the Cosas 2, Topsy Madaka and Siphiwo Mtimkulu, are also interred at Heroes Acre.

A white marble motif has toppled off a nearby headstone and is lying on MK operative Thabang Bookholane’s grave in Heroes Acre in Zwide (Werner Hills)

The Congress of South African Students members were shot dead by members of the police security branch in 1982.

There is a polished granite slab in front of their graves with writing extolling “our comrades’ ... supreme sacrifice”.

But the slab is smashed in at that point, making it difficult to read.

There is a large rusted metal aperture at the base of ANC armed wing operative Thabang Bookholane’s tombstone and it looks in danger of toppling over.

The aperture was sealed by a slab with the words uMkhonto we Sizwe inscribed on it, but it is cracked in half.

A white marble motif has toppled off a nearby headstone and is lying on Bookholane’s grave.

The security office by the gate is deserted and filled with trash.

A water leak in the Langa Massacre Memorial Site has been running down the driveway since at least the beginning of April (Werner Hills)

Another site visited was the Langa Massacre Memorial Site in Kariega which was opened in 2000.

It commemorates the police killing of 20 people on March 21 1985, the 25th anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960 in Gauteng.

The two guards on duty explained that the gate was kept closed as a precaution against invasion by criminals.

The metro intern and her Expanded Public Works Programme assistant are welcoming and informative and the various commemorative structures are intact.

However, there is a water leak that oozes up out of the lawn and runs down half the driveway before emptying into an adjacent canal.

It has been running since at least the beginning of April, when it was reported to the metro.

The ablution block in the Nelson Mandela Peace Park in Motherwell is a stinking cesspit, with pipes ripped out the walls, toilets smashed and grass sprouting out of mounds of trash and faeces (Werner Hills)

The canal, which runs down between Mandela Village and Greenfields, reeks of sewage.

The Nelson Mandela Peace Park in NU3 on Khozi Street was established to commemorate the spot where Mandela addressed crowds shortly after he was released in 1990.

It was extended and enclosed as part of the Motherwell Urban Renewal Plan to serve as a symbol of peace, reconciliation and community development, and opened in 2010.

Today, the ablution block is a stinking cesspit, with pipes ripped out the walls, toilets smashed, grass sprouting out of large mounds of trash and the floor smeared with faeces.

Some of the lettering of the name of the facility is missing from the entrance wall and the security office at the gate, once again, is deserted and filled with piles of rubbish.

The security office at the gate of the Nelson Mandela Peace Park is stripped, gutted by fire and strewn with rubbish (Werner Hills)

In Gelvan Park in Gqeberha’s northern areas, a section of Papenkuil Cemetery has been set aside for fallen struggle figures including Lillian Diedericks, a founding member of the Federation of South African Women.

The graves are in relatively good shape but the weeds are rampant.

A nearby building, apparently erected to host commemorative functions, has broken roofing, a hole in the perimeter fence and graffiti on one of the walls.

Veteran tour operator and Mandela Bay Heritage Trust chair Lyn Haller said the situation was bad and getting worse.

“These sites are of great value to us as South Africans, and to our tourism industry.

“Commemorating our heritage is important because it reveals the different layers that make up our country.

“And these are the sites that we should be able to show to tourists.

“But they are mostly so neglected, badly maintained and dangerous that we don’t go there.

“As a start, we need our decision-makers to allocate the necessary funding to allow us to properly secure these spots.

“If we don’t do that we won’t get anywhere.

Part of the roof of the building next to the anti-apartheid struggle section of the Papenkuils Cemetery, apparently erected for commemorative occasions, is broken (Werner Hills)

“Most of these sites have been in bad shape for years but things are definitely getting worse.”

Experienced township tour guide Mike Pantsi said on Thursday the problems at the Bay struggle memorial sites related to a disconnect between the metro and the community.

“There needs to be a strong partnership between the metro and the community through the ward councillor and the ward committees.

“Currently there is a gap in that regard and it seems as a consequence that the metro is not aware of how important these sites are, both to residents and visitors.

“As a result, these sites are in such a mess that tourists ask, are you not proud of your struggle heroes?”

He said if this partnership could be established between the municipality and the community, then the all-important buy-in from locals would be achieved.

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said on Thursday evening that the municipality remained committed to preserving and promoting the city’s rich liberation heritage.

He said as the home of Nelson Mandela’s legacy, the metro recognised the importance of commemorating the anti-apartheid struggle and honouring the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom.

These heritage sites served as “important places of remembrance, education and reflection for current and future generations”.

“The municipality acknowledges the concerns raised regarding the condition of some of its liberation heritage sites and memorial facilities.

“Unfortunately, many of these facilities have been severely affected by vandalism, theft, illegal dumping and general deterioration over several years.”

He said Motherwell’s Nelson Mandela Peace Park was among the facilities that had been identified for rehabilitation.

“The municipality is currently engaging various internal departments to determine the most viable and sustainable long-term plan for the facility.

“These engagements also include identifying the budget required for the rehabilitation of the park.

“In the meantime, the parks and cemetaries sub-directorate, together with waste management, will continue with routine maintenance activities such as grass cutting, bush clearing and litter collection.”

Soyaya said at Heroes Acre in Zwide, the municipality was aware of the damage to certain granite structures.

“The municipality is seeking funding to undertake the necessary restoration work and hopes to secure the required budget during the next financial year.”

He said the metro had identified the water leak at the Langa Massacre Memorial.

“We have scheduled it for repairs through the facilities sub-directorate. The matter is receiving attention to prevent further water loss and site deterioration.”

He confirmed that Emlotheni Memorial Park had suffered extensive vandalism, including the theft of electrical cables, damage to lighting infrastructure and the removal of paving.

“The municipality is working to mobilise funding for the required repairs.

“It also appeals to residents to partner with the municipality by reporting acts of vandalism and helping to protect these important heritage assets from further damage.”

He said with regard to Papenkuil Cemetery, “repairs to damaged infrastructure are planned to be undertaken between the current and the next financial year, subject to budget availability”.

“The cemetery has also been scheduled for grass cutting as part of the municipality’s ongoing maintenance programme.

“Protecting these facilities requires a collective effort, and the municipality calls on all residents to safeguard public infrastructure, report criminal activities and take pride in preserving the shared history and heritage of Nelson Mandela Bay for future generations.”

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