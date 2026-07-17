Motherwell school embraces digital age with R2.2m AI and coding centre

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At the handover of the digital centre are basic education deputy minister Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, left, and Isuzu department executive for corporate affairs Nandi Matomela. In front are Kuhle Mpati, 12, left, and Avekuhle Boltina, 11

Mandela Month marked a monumental milestone for a Motherwell school which was presented with a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, coding and robotics centre worth millions of rand on Thursday.

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA), in partnership with the Sifiso Learning Group, handed over the R2.2m facility at Khulile Primary School.

The red carpet was rolled out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony by basic education deputy minister Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, Isuzu department executive for corporate affairs Nandi Matomela and Khulile Primary principal Linda Nonolxuba who officially opened the centre.

Delegates from the Eastern Cape basic education department as well as representatives from Isuzu Motors’ global headquarters in Japan were part of the auspicious event.

Mhaule said SA was fast moving into the modern technology era and the department had successfully piloted the coding and robotics curriculum in more than 1,900 primary schools across all nine provinces.

“As the department of basic education and the Eastern Cape department of education, we appreciate the gesture that has been shown by IMSA, because we need and expect more partners to come on board to help us with this,” Mhaule said.

“The government has plans, but we may not have sufficient resources to execute our plans.

“AI, robotics, coding, information and communication technology are here to stay, it is the future of the world and not only SA.

“In the next two to three years, all primary schools will have coding and robotics.

“Now almost two-thirds of schools in SA have robotics and coding and we are looking forward to touching all primary schools.”

Nonolxuba said the centre was a great investment not just for the pupils of the school, but for the entire community of Motherwell NU7.

“With coding and robotics they will be solving problems.

“We expect an increase in the level of mathematics, because they will solve problems almost every day and also the literacy part, since they have to explain how they did it [assignments],” Nonolxuba said.

Implementing partner for IMSA, Sifiso Edtech head of digital learning and technology Xoliswa Mahlangu said they specialised in coding and robotics as early as 2017 and had empowered more than 115 schools with coding and robotics throughout the country.

He said they had been conceptualising the idea with IMSA for more than a year.

“We make sure they have the lessons plan, assessments, we make sure it is sustainable and not something you just drop off.

“We also run competitions so there is a whole network of schools, interventions, mentorships with teachers,” Mahlangu said.

IMSA, in partnership with the Read Education Trust, is also transitioning its three-year Rally to Read literacy programme into a sustainability phase.

This is focused on enabling beneficiary schools in Gqeberha to sustain improved literacy outcomes beyond direct programme support.

The Rally to Read initiative has been successfully implemented at Khulile Primary School, St Albans Primary and Kayser Ngxwana Primary School.

The success of the programme was evident at Khulile Primary, where pupils’ performance in grade 3 English first additional language improved from an average of 58.74% in 2023 to 68.7% in 2025.

Grade 4 results also increased, from 57.28% to 60.93%, over the same period.

Matomela said they aimed to bridge the digital divide by equipping pupils with future-focused skills and providing specialised training for teachers.

“As an organisation that is entrenched in Gqeberha, that manufactures the D-Max and Isuzu Trucks, it is important that we secure and protect the future of the industry.

“As well as future employees that we are cultivating today for the automotive industry, through our education focus which starts from primary, high school and tertiary, we have invested about R10m since 2018 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We investigated how the school is run, how the community is invested, how the principal is passionate with a five-year plan as to where she wants to see the school.

“We saw it as a stable school to partner with,” Matomela said.

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