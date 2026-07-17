One hour, two killings: Brazen attacks rock Bay

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The eerie scene where a man, 18, was killed in KwaNobuhle this week. Residents are on tenterhooks following two killings in the space of an hour

KwaNobuhle residents are living in the grip of terror after two people were killed in the space of an hour in brazen daylight attacks this week.

Though police could not confirm at this stage if the incidents were linked, witnesses claimed to have seen three suspects walking nonchalantly from one crime scene in Mbengo Street to the next in Hlosi Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers had responded to a complaint of a shooting at the corner of Ponana Tini Road and Mbengo Street at about 4pm on Tuesday, where they found the body of an 18-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

“He was declared dead at the scene,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“It was further established that two other victims, 27 and 32, had sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital.”

Janse van Rensburg said police then responded to a second incident about an hour later in Hlosi Street.

“On arrival, they found the body of a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.”

She said the circumstances surrounding both shootings were under investigation.

Siphosethu Tsewu, 21, was killed in full view of her siblings (supplied)

The woman, identified by her family as Siphosethu Tsewu, was reportedly killed in full view of her siblings who watched her bleed out in front of their home.

Her distraught mother, Nomthandazo, said three young men had arrived near their home before the incident.

“My children were playing outside,” Nomthandazo said.

“One of the men asked my 14-year-old son to call Siphosethu.

“He went to the house and did.

“At the time, we were watching TV.”

She said they had heard gunshots shortly after Siphosethu walked outside.

Another relative said two shots had been fired.

“We were all shocked and scared,” she said.

“They [the siblings] need to be counselled.

“We’re worried about them.”

The relative said the suspects walked away after the incident.

“They did not run. It’s young men. They seemed unbothered,” she said.

“What is sad is that all of this happened in front of her young siblings.

“They saw what happened to her.

“They are now traumatised.

“We are also traumatised.

“We struggle to sleep and we are scared.

“We don’t know what is going to happen to us but we don’t know where else to go.”

Siphosethu’s siblings are 14, 13, 12, nine and six.

Meanwhile, social media has been awash with speculation by residents regarding the first incident, with some claiming that the man who was killed was believed to have been linked to court proceedings involving another horrific crime that took place in the Bay in 2025.

However, Janse van Rensburg said the link could not be confirmed at this stage.

“The investigation into the shooting is still at an early stage and the deceased has yet to be officially identified,” she said.

“As a matter of principle, the SAPS does not disclose or confirm the identity or status of witnesses in criminal matters, as doing so could compromise investigations and discourage witnesses from coming forward in future cases.”

She said the accused in the 2025 matter remained in custody.

Grieving mother Nomthandazo Tsewu speaks to the Herald

Attempts were made to get comment from the mother of the 18-year-old man but the family was not at home and had not responded to calls and text messages by the time of publication.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali would neither confirm nor deny the speculation about the young man’s purported role in a court case.

“We don’t share anything with the media in relation to such matters,” Tyali said.

Meanwhile, as traumatised residents try to go about their lives following the devastating incidents this week, community activist Thamsanqa Nkevu has again highlighted ongoing concerns about crime ravaging the township.

“It has become a very sad place to live in because of the number of youths who are dying each day,” Nkevu said.

“To know KwaNobuhle has become one of the hotspots in the country for murder and death of young people is changing the face of this community.

“KwaNobuhle was not like this before.

“It used to be a very safe place.

“The people involved [in the murders] were not afraid.

“They [allegedly] went from one scene to create another.

“I think we need to rethink the kind of KwaNobuhle we want our children to be born in and to grow up in.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in either investigation to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Makaula on 082-441-8135, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS app.

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