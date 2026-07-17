Partnership with Unisa to help tackle GBV in city’s northern areas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A gender-based violence community awareness event took place at the Bethelsdorp police station, hosted by Bloemendal My Plek in partnership with Unisa. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

A partnership between community initiative Bloemendal My Plek and Unisa is taking aim at gender-based violence (GBV) in Gqeberha’s northern areas, with a new programme set to train young ambassadors to drive change at grassroots level.

As part of the first phase of the initiative, 15 young people from Bloemendal and surrounding communities will be trained as GBV and femicide ambassadors.

The group will work alongside the SAPS, community policing forums, law enforcement agencies and local organisations to raise awareness, promote positive masculinity, and support victims.

Speaking at the launch, Zukile Mgolombane, from Unisa’s office of the dean of students in Kabega, said meaningful change had to begin within communities themselves.

“Change in the community starts with us. We must learn from each other. The healing of a broken world starts with one person doing something positive. You need only a few principled people to make a change,” he said, adding that men, in particular, should take the lead as ambassadors within their families.

Unisa’s Lizette le Roux emphasised the courage required to take on the role, saying ambassadors needed “an open heart and mind”.

She highlighted alcohol abuse and poverty as key drivers of GBV within families.

Bloemendal My Plek co-founder Serano Vardy said collaborations between academic and community structures were critical to ensuring lasting impact. “Unisa brings research, training and credibility. Together we can build something that lasts beyond one workshop.

“GBV is not just a police matter. It is a health matter, a school matter, a church matter and a family matter.”

Vardy said the programme aimed to create a ripple effect, with each trained ambassador able to reach dozens of households. “One trained person can reach 50 homes. Imagine what 50 trained people can do.”

Noxolo Makapela, district manager in the department of community safety, said their role included monitoring police responses to GBV cases.

Unisa brings research, training and credibility. Together we can build something that lasts beyond one workshop. — Serano Vardy

She noted that young people were a key focus group, as they were more likely to engage and influence peers, siblings and family members.

Garron Rondganger, project manager at a victim support centre, urged victims to seek help and leave abusive relationships. “Get a protection order for your own safety. Open a case and leave the toxic relationship. Do not allow your partner to abuse, harass or assault you,” he said, adding that men also experienced abuse but often remained silent.

“GBV starts with unhealthy ideas. It can be prevented by talking about respect. It really is not normal,” Rondganger said.

Bloemendal My Plek co-founder Curtley Abrahams thanked Unisa for its continued support, saying the initiative was about both practical and deeper transformation. “It might seem impossible to beat GBV, but we are here to break the silence.”

• Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald