‘Professionals’ behind plunder of Bay’s traffic lights — roads boss

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Broken traffic lights in Durban Street, Kariega. One resident even collected the remnants of traffic lights that had been vandalised or broken, leaving them outside the Garden Town’s town hall out of frustration Picture: Werner Hills

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality believes “professionals” are behind the removal and vandalism of traffic lights across the metro.

This was revealed on Thursday by roads and transport political head Yolisa Pali during a committee meeting held at City Hall.

The Herald reported on Monday that hundreds of traffic lights in the city were out of order or had been vandalised.

In Kariega, one resident had even collected traffic lights that had been vandalised and broken, leaving them outside the Garden Town’s town hall out of frustration.

Frustrated residents and business owners say broken traffic lights have become a daily hazard for motorists and pedestrians, with some intersections operating without functioning signals for extended periods.

One of the worst-affected routes in the Bay is the notorious R75 running between Kariega and Despatch and all the way into Gqeberha.

The road has claimed many lives in recent years, with accidents often being blamed on the lack of working traffic lights.

Stop signs have now been painted on the road surface, a sign of resignation by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and the municipality.

At Thursday’s meeting, Pali said she was sure the people vandalising traffic lights in the metro were professionals.

“At home it is even difficult for us to touch a live cable; these guys must know what they are doing.

“They even know how to handle those big cables.”

Pali said when traffic lights were replaced or repaired they were stolen or vandalised within a few weeks.

“Something is fishy that needs to be investigated, but unfortunately, we cannot fix any robots now because if you fix them, everything will be gone.

“Our people are going to suffer, because it [can cause] accidents.

“We have a lot of things happening that we were going to avoid if we have [traffic lights].

“Unfortunately, the situation is not allowing us, because at the end of the day, we need to protect ourselves as well,” Pali said.

Recently, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya emphasised that every effort was being made to restore affected traffic signals as quickly and efficiently as possible as resources permitted.

Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition spokesperson Zukile Madikane said the municipality could not blame the incessant problems with traffic lights solely on vandalism.

“For the past five years, for example, there’s been no attempt to replace the traffic lights on the R75 and it’s all this one excuse of cables that were stolen.

“My problem is that they passed the buck, they are gaslighting the people.

“All the problems they [municipal officials] have, they never attribute it to lack of maintenance; it’s always the people that are causing the problem.

“The issue of always blaming cable theft or vandalism is tired.

“What the issue for me is that they know that there is vandalism and this criminality.

“What are you doing about it?

“What solutions are you bringing?

“You cannot throw your hands in the air and say there’s nothing we can do.

“So, for me it’s a question of leadership and having to take innovative approaches to the issue of vandalism.”

Madikane said solar solutions had proved to be effective because solar-powered traffic lights had no cables.

“Why do you have to stick to cable as if it is cable or nothing?

“Leadership is about bringing solutions and the leadership here is not bringing any solutions to the problem.

“The residents are complaining; the leadership are also complaining.

“So, who’s gonna provide the solution?”

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