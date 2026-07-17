University of Glasgow course an eye-opener for Rhodes MBA student

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Lavela Mgidlana presents a teamwork project during the intensive two-week programme hosted by the University of Glasgow's Adam Smith Business School

Rhodes MBA student Lavela Mgidlana returned home to Kariega recently after attending the European Summer School for Advanced Management at the University of Glasgow.

An elite group of MBA students from around the world was selected to attend the intensive two-week programme hosted by the university’s Adam Smith Business School from June 21 to July 4.

The programme combines high-level coursework, workshops, guest lectures, consultancy projects and immersive cultural experiences.

Mgidlana, 37, who described the course as intense, said raising funds for air travel to and from Scotland and the UK visa application process were challenging, but well worth the effort.

“I took it upon myself to raise the funds and made the effort to reach out to as many institutions, both private and public, as possible.

“The availability of donors and volunteers to help with my fund-raising campaign was very encouraging.

“I experienced a sense of achievement as I boarded the flight to Scotland.

“Flying down towards Glasgow was an amazing experience — the [country] is very green, and [the society is] demonstrably harmonious with nature,” Mgidlana said.

“The intensity of the programme had a lot of gravity, similar to that of Rhodes University Business School.

“Our specific task was to assist a renewable energy company, with research and recommendations on how to best re-use/re-purpose/recycle their almost end-of-life cycle wind turbine blades.

“The strategic thinking applied was meaningful, as there are many potential job opportunities within the implementation of re-purposing these wind turbine blades, consistent with sustainability and circular economy principles,” Mgidlana said.

He said the curriculum, under the theme “Building Global Leaders in Sustainable and Impact-Driven Business”, included a number of aspects that could be applied in SA.

“The most impactful lesson or framework that I learnt was practical applications on implementing sustainability principles, either cradle-to-cradle principles or circular economy principles.

“The [number] of opportunities and jobs that can be [created] by repurposing and recycling products which could have been neglected within our communities.

“A lesson that I plan to apply in SA from the curriculum is the importance of aligning to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals principles, as they provide a framework of societal benefits [and] environmental incentives towards consistently implementing sustainability principles,” Mgidlana said.

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