Afrikaans comedian brings one-woman show to Gqeberha

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Comedian Aletta Francina de Kock is bringing her new one-woman comedy show, 'Jussie Sussie', to Gqeberha

After winning over hundreds of thousands of followers online and successfully making the leap from social media to the theatre stage, Afrikaans comedian Aletta Francina de Kock is bringing her new one-woman comedy show, Jussie Sussie, to Gqeberha for two performances.

Originally scheduled for a single performance at Centrestage at Baywest on Saturday July 25, strong ticket sales prompted organisers to add a second show on Friday, giving Eastern Cape audiences another opportunity to experience one of Afrikaans entertainment’s fastest-rising comedy stars live on stage.

De Kock is a Paarl-born creative who first made her mark as a sought-after wedding videographer before her comic storytelling found a natural home online.

Her move from behind the camera to in front of it has turned her into one of Afrikaans social media’s most recognisable personalities.

By 2020, she had successfully transitioned into full-time content creation, collaborating with major South African brands such as UCook, Food Lover’s Market, Woolworths and Du Toitskloof.

Her debut one-woman stand-up theatre show, Alles tot nou, showcased a fearless, confessional style that quickly cemented her reputation as a rising force in Afrikaans comedy.

De Kock’s work is characterised by brutally honest storytelling, self-deprecating humour, a sharp observational eye and a willingness to turn her own life into material — from surviving rabies to childhood experiences of body shaming and the everyday absurdities of adulthood.

Whether she is playing with persona or speaking plainly as herself, her focus remains the same: to make audiences feel seen and to laugh with them rather than at them.

Now, following the success of her follow-up show Effens Anders, she returns with Jussie Sussie — a new tell-all show inspired by the unexpected twists that came after moving to a different province.

Filled with outrageous stories, hilarious new experiences and the kind of absurd observations that have made her an online favourite, the show sees De Kock embracing life’s unpredictability with her trademark honesty and infectious humour.

“Aletta has a remarkable ability to make audiences feel like they’re catching up with an old friend,” Centrestage owner Gary Hemmings said.

“She shares the funny, awkward and wonderfully ridiculous moments of everyday life in a way that’s completely authentic.

“People don’t just laugh at her stories — they see themselves in them. On social media you get a glimpse of who she is. On stage, audiences get the full story. It’s personal, hilarious and completely unscripted in the way only Aletta can deliver.”

Jussie Sussie takes place at Centrestage at Baywest on July 24 and July 25 at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6pm.

The show is performed in Afrikaans and carries a no under-16 age restriction.

Tickets cost R200 and are available through Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-225-5401.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own food, while a bar will be available at the venue.

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