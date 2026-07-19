Decorated soldier, hotelier and community figure dies

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Lieutenant-Colonel Graeme John Lombard died on Thursday last week. He was 76

Gqeberha has lost one of its long-standing pillars with the death of Lieutenant-Colonel Graeme John Lombard, a decorated soldier, hotelier and community figure whose influence stretched across generations.

He was 76.

Lombard, a shareholder in the PE Hotel Group and member of the family behind the iconic Beach Hotel in Summerstrand, is being remembered for his decades of service to the hospitality industry, the SA Army and the Gqeberha community.

He died on Thursday last week.

Born in Gqeberha to parents Roy Faulkner and Daphne May Lombard, he attended Kingswood College before studying at Rhodes University.

He later joined the family business after his father purchased the Beach Hotel in 1958, helping to continue one of the city’s longest-running family-owned hotel legacies.

Though he remained a shareholder in the PE Hotel Group, he was no longer an active director.

The family’s hospitality portfolio later expanded to include The Marine Hotel, The Edward Hotel and The Walmer Gardens Hotel.

Alongside his career in hospitality, Lombard served with distinction in the army.

A member of Prince Alfred’s Guard, he rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant-colonel after being one of the youngest officers of his generation to attain the rank of major.

During his military career, he also served with the SA Special Forces and was regularly called away from civilian life to fulfil his military duties.

He later served as the SA Army’s Infantry Formation liaison officer and was an active member of the SA Infantry Association.

In recognition of his service in operational areas, he was awarded the Pro Patria Medal in 1977, a military decoration presented to members of the SA National Defence Force.

Beyond the military and hospitality sectors, Lombard was deeply involved in Gqeberha’s sporting community.

A longtime member of the Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club, he took part in diving and sea rescue operations and became a familiar figure at Ironman SA, where he fired the ceremonial starting cannon for many years.

Drawing on his military background, he also trained reserve troops from Prince Alfred’s Guard to participate in Ironman and helped inspire many to complete the event.

His daughter, Danielle Kruger, said her father remained devoted to the event even after his health began to decline.

“Ironman meant so much to him,” she said.

“Though he wasn’t well enough to fire the cannon this year, he still wanted to be there.

“He quietly dedicated so much of his life to the people and organisations that meant the most to him.”

His family is applying for a military funeral in honour of his years of service.

Kruger said her father had lived by values that shaped every aspect of his life.

“Dad never looked for recognition.

“He believed a handshake was your word, and that’s how he lived every day.

“Whether he was serving in the military, working at the hotel, or helping someone in the community, he gave everything he had.”

His other daughter, Bianca Emmerick, said her father’s greatest legacy was the example he set.

“He showed us that leadership is earned through integrity, humility and service,” Emmerick said.

“He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and we’re incredibly proud of the life he lived and the difference he made.”

Lombard is survived by his wife, Amanda, daughters Emmerick and Kruger, and his brother, well-known businessman Trevor Lombard.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.

The family said First Avenue Funeral Home would provide the details during the course of the week.

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