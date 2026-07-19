Man accused of domestic violence back in custody

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The Gqeberha magistrate’s court has ordered an undocumented Egyptian national to remain in custody pending the finalisation of his criminal trial

A man facing domestic violence charges has had his bail revoked after he allegedly deliberately and repeatedly breached the strict conditions attached to his release.

The Gqeberha magistrate’s court ordered the undocumented Egyptian national to remain in custody pending the finalisation of his criminal trial.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the man was currently standing trial on charges of contravening a protection order issued under the Domestic Violence Act, and assault by threat.

The charges are linked to an incident on March 12 2025 in Gqeberha, where he allegedly approached the complainant despite a protection order prohibiting any contact with her or her children.

He allegedly threatened her by saying, “I’ll show you, b***h”.

The protection order, granted on December 12 2023, prohibited the accused from verbally, emotionally or physically abusing the complainant and her children, contacting them directly or indirectly, or harassing the children at school.

The court also heard evidence that the accused had previously faced allegations of breaching bail conditions in an unrelated matter by allegedly failing to reside at his approved address.

Though those allegations remain the subject of separate criminal proceedings, the state relied on this background, together with the present evidence, to demonstrate a pattern of disregard for court-imposed conditions.

“The accused was granted bail of R10,000 on September 19 2025, subject to stringent conditions designed to safeguard the administration of justice and ensure his attendance at court,” Tyali said.

These required him to report in person to the Despatch police station twice a day between 6pm and 6am, visit home affairs within 72 hours of his release to regularise his immigration status, and to then provide proof of compliance to the state.

“The state presented evidence showing that the accused persistently failed to comply.

“Instead of reporting twice daily as ordered, he reported only on select days and failed to provide proof that he had complied with the home affairs requirement.

“Evidence further established though the accused claimed he had been confused by documents received after the bail hearing, he never approached the court, the prosecution or his legal representative to seek clarification or apply for an amendment of the bail conditions.

“The court found that the conditions had been clearly explained to him and that he had ample opportunity to resolve any uncertainty.”

In support of the application, the state relied on an affidavit by a home affairs immigration officer detailing the accused’s immigration history and prolonged noncompliance with SA’s immigration laws.

According to the affidavit, the accused’s refugee application was rejected in 2009, after which deportation proceedings were initiated.

He was detained and transferred to the Lindela Repatriation Centre pending deportation to Egypt.

Department records showed that he returned to SA in October 2014 on a multiple-entry visitor’s visa valid for 15 days, but overstayed.

He later lodged an asylum application, which was rejected as “manifestly unfounded”, and subsequently failed to report to the refugee office as instructed.

The affidavit further revealed that after leaving SA in 2019, the accused later re-entered the country without any official record of lawful entry through a recognised port of entry.

Home affairs also established that he had obtained an Egyptian passport reflecting a variation of his name.

The department further confirmed that it had previously attempted to assist the accused to facilitate compliance while he regularised his immigration status.

Despite this opportunity, he repeatedly failed to report or provide the required documentation.

Home affairs also confirmed that the accused’s asylum seeker permit had expired and that he was unlawfully in SA.

After considering all the evidence, the court found that the accused had demonstrated a sustained pattern of disregarding both court orders and immigration processes.

It concluded that his repeated failure to comply with the bail conditions was deliberate and attributable to his own conduct.

The court held that allowing such conduct to continue without consequence would undermine the authority of the justice system.

“It therefore revoked the accused’s bail and directed that he remain in custody pending the finalisation of his trial, unless otherwise ordered by a competent court.

“The NPA welcomes the judgment, which reaffirms that bail is granted subject to strict compliance with court-imposed conditions,” Tyali said.

“It further demonstrates that where an accused deliberately disregards those obligations, the state will not hesitate to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system and uphold the authority of the courts.”

The case was postponed to August 7 for further investigation.

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