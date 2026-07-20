Debut gospel single offers message of hope

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Fairview’s Tessin Muller will on July 24 release her debut gospel single, 'Not Shaken'

Gqeberha singer Tessin Muller is set to release her debut gospel single, Not Shaken, on July 24 — a song that not only marks the start of her recording career but offers a message of hope to the weary, reminding listeners that true, unshakable strength comes from God.

Muller, 34, who grew up in Schauderville and now lives in Fairview, describes Not Shaken as more than just a song.

“It’s a battle cry for anyone who has ever felt too weary to take one more step,” she said.

A grounded, God-fearing woman, Muller’s love for music began early — she started singing at just five years old.

Over the years, she has performed on notable stages including the GQ Legends Festival, the Splash Festival, as well as at private events.

“I always dreamed of being a recording artist, but I never thought it would come to pass,” she said.

“From the age of five, I performed in and around Gqeberha.

“I sang cover songs and never my own originals because I don’t write songs.”

That changed when she was approached by Francois and Veronique Scholtz of FNV Concepts, who presented her with a song they had written titled Not Shaken.

“The song spoke to me,” Muller said.

“I knew this had to be my debut single.

“I feel blessed that people will now get to hear this message, word for word.”

Despite stepping into the spotlight, Muller says fame has never been her goal.

“I’ve always wanted to leave a message behind, share my passion for music, make people happy and bring glory to my saviour,” she said.

The track was recorded and produced by Aireec “Aya Da Slaya” Joseph, who also created the beat.

According to Muller, the entire process — from recording to production — took just two days.

Explaining her connection to the song, she said its message was rooted in the unwavering love of Jesus.

“It reminds us that no matter the storm or circumstance, He is always with us, so we will not be shaken by the trials and tribulations we face in our daily lives,” she said.

“I want people to know there is a higher power always there to help us through any battle.

“When I read the lyrics, I felt I had to do this song so everyone could hear that message.”

The song’s origins are equally heartfelt.

Co-lyricist Francois said the idea came during a quiet Tuesday evening at home with his wife.

“We were sitting in the lounge, having coffee and talking about our day when she said that even though things felt dark, God remained faithful as our provider and protector,” he said.

“I responded, ‘Yes, we will not be shaken’.

“It struck a chord, and we immediately put pen to paper.”

He said the lyrics were inspired by real-life struggles.

“There are moments when you don’t know whether you’re coming or going — when everything seems to fall apart at once,” he said.

But then came a turning point.

“It was God’s plan to lead us onto another path.

“We wrote the song in 15 minutes, and every time we play it, it reminds us of the Lord’s goodness and faithfulness.”

Veronique added that the song reflected a journey of faith.

“It’s about trusting in God’s faithfulness in every season — no matter the cycle or phase,” she said.

Not Shaken will be available on all digital platforms from July 24.

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