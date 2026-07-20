Fifth suspect linked to Bay prosecutor’s murder in court

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Tracy Brown, who worked in the regional division of the New Brighton magistrate’s court, was fatally shot outside her home in Lonton Street, Young Park, on July 31 2025

A fifth suspect has appeared in court in connection with the hit-style murder of Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown.

Appearing calm, Andile Mathumbu joined his co-accused — Simthembile Xungu, Ayabulela Busakwe, Thamsanqa Mthembu and Buhle Mbini — in the dock of the Gqeberha regional court for the first time on Monday.

The deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Marius Stander, told the court a sixth and final suspect was still outstanding.

The case was postponed to September 25 for the sixth accused to be added and for the state to prepare an indictment.

Stander said the matter would then be referred to the high court for trial.

Brown, who worked in the regional division of the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, was fatally shot outside her home in Lonton Street, Young Park, at about 3pm on July 31 2025.

The 47-year-old mother was seated in her vehicle, a Toyota Etios, when she was shot more than 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen.

She was taken to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

It was submitted in court in May that Brown’s murder was a hit, allegedly ordered by an inmate at the St Albans Correctional Facility.

Stander said the state needed to draft a new charge sheet for the latest accused to be joined in the case.

Additional charges faced by some of the accused in other courts also needed to be withdrawn and added to the Brown murder case.

These included charges arising from a kidnapping case against Mathumbu in Despatch.

In that case, he is accused of kidnapping Theresa Minnie, 73, on August 11 last year.

Mathumbu’s attorney, Mxolisi Moolman, said the defence had only received the new charge sheet at lunchtime on Monday.

He filed an application for his client not to be joined to the case and to be provided with further particulars relating to the evidence allegedly linking him to the other suspects.

Stander told the court that Mathumbu had allegedly acted together with others as part of an alleged criminal gang.

The charges against Mathumbu include trafficking in persons, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, intimidation, extortion, money laundering and fraud.

His co-accused face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, among other counts.

They all remain in custody.

Xungu’s lawyer, Sibongiseni Zimema, expressed concern that the matter had been delayed and warned that they would apply for an inquiry to be conducted if the state failed to present the sixth accused at the next court date.

Magistrate Thabisa Mpimpilashe said Moolman could write to the state and request further particulars.

In June, the state told the court that Mbini, who is the fourth accused, was being prosecuted by Brown on a charge of possessing an AK-47 firearm.

Brown’s assailants — four men wearing masks — had followed her from the court to her home in a VW Polo.

According to witnesses, two of the men got out their car and opened fire on Brown in the presence of two of her family members. They then fled the scene.

CCTV footage obtained by the state later showed how the men had scouted Brown’s residential area the day before her murder.

The same car was seen following her home the next day.

The state is also relying on the cellphone communication between the alleged perpetrators.

A month later, the first arrest was made when the Hawks managed to trace a suspect to Johannesburg, where he was allegedly in hiding.

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