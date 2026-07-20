George’s creative community brought together under one roof

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The Fashion Theatre, in George on July 31, promises a dynamic and immersive programme featuring dance, drama, film and music

With just a couple of weeks to go, anticipation is building for an evening that will bring George’s creative community under one roof in a celebration of art, talent and purpose.

Set to take place at the George Arts Theatre on July 31, the Fashion Theatre promises a dynamic and immersive programme featuring dance, drama, film and music, alongside an arts exhibition by the Young Art Masters Academy under the guidance of artist Tanja Lategan.

The showcase will blend the work of emerging local performers with that of established professionals, offering a rare opportunity for artists at different stages of their careers to share the same stage.

Beyond entertainment, the event carries a deeper purpose — raising funds and awareness to support families navigating difficult life transitions.

The event is being hosted by The Family Circle, an organisation founded by family law attorney and mediator Alida Gerber, which is rooted in the belief that stronger families build stronger communities.

Gerber said initiatives such as Fashion Theatre provided a vital platform for local creatives to gain exposure, build meaningful connections and reach new audiences.

“Every performance, every design and every collaboration helps strengthen the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of the Garden Route,” she said.

Family Circle focuses on supporting families facing challenges such as divorce, co-parenting difficulties and the foster care system.

Through education, support programmes, community initiatives and collaboration with professionals, the organisation aims to make guidance and resources more accessible.

While Gerber’s professional career is grounded in family law and mediation, her journey began on the stage.

Her early involvement in theatre and dance sparked a lifelong passion for the arts — and later shaped her understanding of how creative expression can help young people navigate personal challenges.

This passion for youth development in the arts ultimately influenced her decision to pursue a career in family law, where she could support individuals and families during difficult times.

Over the years, Gerber has remained closely connected to the creative space, producing theatre productions, stage shows, arts festivals, launch events and community-driven initiatives, including women’s networking and empowerment platforms.

According to organisers, supporting local talent creates a ripple effect — encouraging collaboration, keeping opportunities within the community and inspiring the next generation of artists, designers and entrepreneurs.

“A thriving community is one that celebrates its own people, supports their growth and creates opportunities for them to shine,” Gerber said.

Fashion Theatre is designed as more than just a showcase.

It aims to highlight people making a difference, while bringing together designers, performers, artists and community role players in a collaborative, high-energy production.

Guests can expect an evening of fashion showcases, live music, dance, drama and visual art, all woven into a seamless theatrical experience where storytelling and creativity take centre stage.

Models and participants from diverse backgrounds will take to the stage, not only to present striking designs, but to reflect the power of resilience, connection and self-expression.

“Every ticket contributes towards building stronger support systems, resources and hope for families in need,” the organiser said.

Tickets are available via Quicket at R150 per person. The show runs from 6-8pm on July 31.

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