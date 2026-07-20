Tsitsikamma gem claims top spot on BBC Lifestyle’s ‘Hidden Gems’

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Misty Mountain Reserve’s unique Stargazing Cube features an automated bed that glides outdoors, allowing visitors to sleep beneath the stars

A Tsitsikamma tourism gem has been crowned SA’s ultimate hidden treasure, with Misty Mountain Reserve’s unique Stargazing Cube taking the top spot in the finale of BBC Lifestyle’s Hidden Gems: SA.

The reserve claimed the top spot after a season showcasing some of the country’s most unique accommodation experiences, with viewers voting the Stargazing Cube as their favourite hidden gem.

The award is also a milestone for Once Upon a Dome, the company behind the concept.

Gqeberha’s Warren Dawson and his business partner and fiancée, Jayd van der Merwe, designed and built the Stargazing Cube in partnership with Misty Mountain Reserve owners Greg and Tracey Scott.

Dawson said the recognition was a proud moment for everyone involved in the project.

“We were absolutely over the moon.

“It’s a tremendous honour, especially considering that the BBC is an international platform and that we were competing alongside some of the finest accommodation offerings in SA.

“The recognition truly meant a lot to our entire team,” he said.

Designed to immerse guests in nature, the Stargazing Cube features an automated bed that glides outdoors, allowing visitors to sleep beneath the stars before retreating indoors at the touch of a button.

Dawson said the concept was inspired by a desire to create an unforgettable stargazing experience while ensuring guests remained comfortable regardless of the weather.

“Guests are always searching for unique and memorable places to stay, and we believe the interactive nature of the Stargazing Cube is what sets it apart.

“Tsitsikamma has virtually no light pollution, creating the perfect environment for stargazing, while the moving bed allows guests to enjoy the experience without sacrificing comfort,” he said.

Since appearing on the BBC Lifestyle series, the reserve has already experienced growing interest from travellers.

Dawson said the exposure, together with support from the show’s sponsor, LekkeSlaap, had resulted in a noticeable increase in inquiries and bookings.

He said the team was focused on maintaining the high standards that had earned the reserve national recognition.

Beyond the Stargazing Cube, Misty Mountain Reserve offers visitors sea views, indigenous forests, hiking trails, quad biking, padel courts, a spa, a restaurant, and several other distinctive accommodation options, including the Dome, Stargazing Pyramid and Cocoon.

Dawson said the recognition was not only a celebration for the reserve but also for the people who made it possible.

“This recognition means far more than simply receiving an award,” he said.

“It represents years of dedication and hard work by an incredible team.

“It is also a win for Tsitsikamma and the broader Garden Route because tourism creates jobs, supports families, and strengthens local communities.”

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