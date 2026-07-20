Victims, officers endure shocking conditions at KwaNonqaba police station

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The KwaNonqaba police station in Mossel Bay is in a dire state

Concerns over deteriorating conditions at the KwaNonqaba police station in Mossel Bay have resurfaced after a former police officer shared images of the facility on social media, highlighting overcrowding, a lack of privacy and crumbling infrastructure.

Activist and former police officer Nomboniso Jika said the station’s layout made it difficult for victims — particularly those reporting crimes such as rape and abuse — to speak freely.

“There is little privacy, and officers often move in and out while vulnerable victims try to share their stories,” she said.

Jika said the victim support unit was in such poor condition that it could not be used effectively, while officers have had to work under these conditions for more than 20 years.

“The station does not have a holding cell, there is only one toilet for everyone, and some officers work in old wooden houses that are falling apart and get very cold in winter,” she said.

She added that police vehicles were often unreliable, with some breaking down while officers were responding to complaints.

“It is not safe and puts vulnerable people who need help in a difficult situation,” she said.

The KwaNonqaba police station's vehicles are reportedly unreliable, with some breaking down while officers respond to complaints (SUPPLIED)

Community policing forum chair Shadrack Shishana said efforts had been made to escalate the matter to authorities.

“We have written to the municipality, and with their help the letters reached provincial and national government structures responsible for building police stations,” he said.

Shishana said land had been identified in KwaNonqaba for a new station, but processes were still under way.

“There are still meetings and processes that need to be followed before the project can be finalised and approved,” he said.

Ward 1 councillor Sibabalo Mvakwendlu accused the municipality of failing to prioritise the project.

“This project has been delayed for years despite being told land is available and a tender would be advertised.”

The SA Police Service acknowledged the concerns, saying the station currently operated from buildings leased from the Mossel Bay municipality.

Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the process to establish a new police station was receiving attention at national level.

“In the interim, the existing facilities, including police vehicles and station infrastructure, are being managed and maintained in accordance with available resources to ensure the continued delivery of policing services,” Traut said.

He added that the SAPS remained committed to serving the KwaNonqaba community while infrastructure processes were under way.

In terms of the lease agreement, he said the national department of public works and infrastructure was responsible for maintaining the building and premises.

Mossel Bay municipality communications officer Cornelle Carstens-Johnston said the municipality had been engaged for several years with the SAPS and the national department to facilitate the construction of a new station.

She said municipal land had been made available and that council resolved on June 25 to enter into an exchange agreement with the department to transfer the property for the project.

“The implementation of this process is currently under way,” she said.

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