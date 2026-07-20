ZukoSA’s tour has powerful impact on Gqeberha audiences

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Afro soul artist ZukoSA’s parents Bishop Lunga Kupiso and Pastor Vuyiswa Kupiso open his ‘He Who Sent Me’ show in Gqeberha with a prayer

More than 1,200 people sang, danced and wiped away tears as award-winning Eastern Cape artist ZukoSA received a hero’s welcome during his first show in Gqeberha.

The He Who Sent Me tour arrived at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex on Saturday, where demand was so high that the first show sold out three weeks before the performance.

A second show was added on Sunday — and it too sold out.

The Gqeberha leg of the tour attracted fans from across the country, with people travelling from Cape Town, Johannesburg and Jeffreys Bay to experience ZukoSA’s soulful blend of Afro-pop, contemporary African sounds and faith-inspired storytelling.

The tour, hosted by Zuko’s record label Line In Entertainment, started with a sold-out performance in Gauteng on May 8 before moving to KuGompo City, where another sold-out show led to calls for an additional performance there.

For many fans, the journey to Gqeberha was about more than just attending a concert — it was about connecting with music that had carried them through difficult seasons.

Johannesburg resident Kuhle Phango travelled to the Bay specifically for the show and said she believed ZukoSA deserved even greater recognition.

“I feel like ZukoSA is not supported enough. He is such an underrated artist, so we should support our artists until they go global,” she said.

Phango said the first song she heard from Zuko was Qhawe Lam (My hero) in 2023, and she had been a fan ever since.

“What I like about him most is that in his songs he does not just sing, he prays. His music hits home.

“My favourite song is from the recent album, Ondithumileyo (He who sent me), Yintoni na? (What is it),” she said.

Fairview resident Nokuthula Roboshi said she connected with ZukoSA’s humility.

“He takes us back to church. His music gives us hope. My favourite song is Bulelani ku Yehova (Give thanks to God).

“I grew up with this song at home,” she said.

Roboshi said the song had been a source of strength during some of the most difficult moments in her life.

“During tough times, we get together as a family and sing, so this song was an anchor for me.”

Jeffreys Bay resident Noluvo Seysman said ZukoSA’s music had a powerful emotional impact.

“I was crying at times during the show.

“His music is for all seasons. Every morning when I wake up, my children know that I listen to his music,” Seysman said.

Mount Croix resident Yolanda Mngcongo said she could not miss the show after seeing an advertisement.

“When there are times when you feel down, you can search for his music on Spotify and feel encouraged.”

The tour also saw Zuko honour those closest to him.

On Mandela Day, he, together with Umhlobo Wenene FM personalities, surprised iconic retired radio personality Nomthunzi “mama ka Ma-Asi” Vuza with a birthday celebration.

During his Gqeberha show, ZukoSA asked his parents, Bishop Lunga Kupiso and Pastor Vuyiswa Kupiso, to open the performance with prayer.

Moments later, he dedicated his first song to his mother with a surprise birthday tribute, with the audience joining in.

Zuko said he was overwhelmed by the response from Gqeberha audiences.

“I did not expect the turnout to be like that. There were over 600 people at the two shows.

“The first show sold out three weeks prior and the second was sold out two days before the show.

“That told us that ZukoSA is loved and supported in Gqeberha,” he said.

He also thanked audiences and the promoters who helped introduce him to the city.

“The tour is self-funded. I wanted to secure sponsorship, but when I saw that was not happening, I stepped out in faith.”

Having his parents on stage was a particularly special moment for the artist.

“Having my parents in the show was a huge blessing.

“My songs were inspired by them, so them praying for the audience was part of me wanting people with burdens to leave feeling lighter.”

The singer, songwriter, producer and sound engineer also used the platform to highlight emerging local talent by sharing his stage with local artists.

ZukoSA said he knew promoters would attend his show and wanted upcoming musicians to have an opportunity to be discovered.

Reflecting on his relationship with award-winning artist Nathi Mankayi, he described him as the father of afro-soul and someone who played an important role in his own journey.

“That is how I became ZukoSA. I was given a platform, then I was discovered by promoters, then my career changed, so I used the same formula that gave me success.

“I find Mankayi made it cool to sing about God.”

He said Mankayi’s decision to join him on stage during the tour was a meaningful moment.

“So for every tour it will be different,” he said.

The tour continues later this year, with ZukoSA returning to his roots for a homecoming show in Dutywa on August 8, before heading to Cape Town in October.

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