Family in shock after three-year-old boy drowns in pond

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Oratuwe Olumiyo Makeka, three, was playing with friends in New Horizons, Plettenberg Bay, when he drowned

As parents across SA rush to prepare their children for the start of a new school term — buying uniforms, packing stationery and budgeting for fees — Vuyisa Futshane is facing an unimaginable reality preparing to bury his three-year-old son.

Oratuwe Olumiyo Makeka was playing with his six-year-old brother and friends in New Horizons, Plettenberg Bay, when he drowned in a pond next to a stormwater reservoir.

The tragedy, which saw emergency responders drain the pond to recover the child’s body, has sparked renewed calls for the municipality to provide safe recreational spaces where children can play without being exposed to dangerous hazards.

Sinethemba Matolengwe points out the spot where his nephew drowned (Siphokazi Mnyobe)

The grieving father said he had been at work when tragedy struck.

Little Oratuwe had gone out to play with his older brother, Sineqhayiya, in a nearby field.

By the time Futshane got home from work, the community was searching for his child — and that was when the panic set it.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that at 5.16pm on Friday, the Plettenberg Bay duty crew and emergency services were activated following an urgent request for assistance from first responders on the scene.

They were informed that a three-year-old boy had gone missing in the vicinity of a stormwater reservoir.

“Plettenberg Bay’s volunteer community emergency medical services and the SA Police Service had responded following reports of a toddler who had gone missing while playing with friends in New Horizons, bordering the N2 national road,” Lambinon said.

“On arrival, during the search and investigations, friends of the toddler indicated that he had gone missing after falling into a pond of water at a stormwater reservoir.

“While first responders and police commenced a search in and around the water, assisted by community members and the toddler’s family, NSRI Plettenberg Bay dispatched rescue swimmers and the NSRI rescue vehicle responded.

“The SA Whale Disentanglement Network’s long poles were used to drag search the bottom of the pond.”

Lambinon said the Plettenberg Bay fire and rescue services, Western Cape government health EMS and rescue squad, Bitou law enforcement, Bitou traffic services and Bitou municipal authorities had all responded.

“Water extrication pumps were deployed by rescue and municipal teams to drain the pond where the body of the child was located,” Lambinon said.

“The body of the child was recovered in co-operation with police and government health forensic services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket.

“Our condolences to the family.”

Futshane said children from the community often snuck off to the stormwater reservoir as there were no parks or open spaces nearby for them to play freely.

Oratuwe’s grandmother, Liziwe Futshane, who looks after the children while their father is at work, said as soon as she noticed Oratuwe was not in the house, she started looking for him.

She had asked neighbours if they had seen him but no-one knew where he was.

​“Oratuwe didn’t usually like playing outside,” she said.

“He preferred singing nursery rhymes and playing alone.

“So when I couldn’t find him in the house, I panicked and started searching for him.

“While I was looking, his brother came back home with wet clothes.

“When I asked what had happened he said an older boy had come by and thrown water at them.

“But he didn’t say where his brother was.

“I then asked him to show us where they had been playing and he took us to a ditch.”

She said when it became clear Oratuwe was not there, they returned home to keep searching for him.

After some time, the older brother and their two friends finally took them to the spot where they had been playing when Oratuwe drowned.

She said they immediately contacted the authorities.

​Futshane said he was led to the scene by community members.

There, he saw a crowd had gathered while the NSRI rescue team searched for his son.

“We are all in pain,” he said.

“The mother of my child is devastated.

“Sineqhayiya is also not feeling well.

“He screamed Oratuwe’s name in his sleep last [Sunday] night and has been asking for him.

“We are also trying to be empathetic towards him because he is still just a child.

“According to him, they went there to wash their hands after they were done playing and then they slipped and fell in.

“The boys’ stories are not consistent but we understand that they are all just kids and traumatised by what happened.”

Futshane said he had moved to Plettenberg Bay from Cape Town in March to try to improve his life and find work.

He had only been employed for the past two months.

He said he was therefore still trying to raise the funds for his son’s burial.

He would remember little Oratuwe for his beautiful smile, laughter and love for maskandi music.

“He brought so much brightness to our lives,” he said.

Ward 3 councillor Thembela Mhlana said the community was still in shock.

“The are no parks or play areas for kids in the townships,” Mhlana said.

“We had an initiative called ‘adopt a park’ but that did not go far in the townships.

“This drowning was not something we could have anticipated but now we need to come up with a plan to prevent this from ever happening again.”

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