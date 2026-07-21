Little Miss Port Elizabeth brings joy to Bloemendal community

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The Bloemendal community in Gqeberha’s northern areas is beaming with pride at the achievement of nine-year-old Isabella Cadles, who has been crowned Little Miss Port Elizabeth.

News of the Bethelsdorp Road Primary School grade 4 pupil’s triumph has brought much joy to residents of the crime-plagued area.

Isabella’s mother, Liezel Cadles, said she was proud of her daughter.

“She is such a joy in our lives. Isabella is a very obedient child but she is a real chatterbox.”

In 2025, Isabella won the Miss Northern Areas title, which prompted her to enter the broader Gqeberha competition this year.

The Little Miss Port Elizabeth competition forms part of the annual Mr, Miss and Mrs Port Elizabeth pageant.

The 2026 pageant was held at the Old Grey Sports Club on July 11.

“We, as a family, are humbled by her achievement.

“It was a stiff competition, and all the contestants had an equal chance of walking away with the crown,” Cadles said.

“When her name was called out as the winner, I could not help but cry. It was an amazing feeling.”

Yusraa Abrahams, Isabella’s class teacher, described her as a confident and bubbly child.

“Isabella is a real joy to be around — she lights up the class.

“She told me her dream was to become an international model.

Isabella Cadles, 9, is crowned Little Miss Port Elizabeth (SUPPLIED)

“I personally believe she can make it big in the modelling world.”

School principal Tony de Laura lauded Isabella for putting Bloemendal and the school on the map.

“We are glad that our school does not only excel in academics and sports, but also on other levels,” De Laura said.

“This is a huge achievement, and we are very proud of her.

“We wish her all of the best for her future competitions and trust that she will have a wholesome and successful career.”

Cadles said the struggles people faced in the northern areas often played on Isabella’s mind.

“Because many kids go hungry on a daily basis, she would like to start a food programme.

“She keeps telling me that our people are hungry and we must do something.

“We don’t want to put pressure on her — she is just a little girl — but as a family we will guide her in the best possible way.”

She said they lived near the Bethelsdorp police station and Isabella also wanted to be a police officer one day.

“Whatever she decides, for now, we are just cherishing the fact that my baby is the current Little Miss Port Elizabeth.”

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