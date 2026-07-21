Suspected killers of Nelson Mandela Bay cop appear in court

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Murder accused Damian Brooks, Chadwin Visagie and Romario Prins (in orange), pictured during their brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday

Three men accused of the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay police constable Callan Andrews have asked to be represented by Legal Aid SA ahead of their next appearance in August.

Andrews, 30, had been in the police service for just three months when he was shot while on duty in Helenvale on December 31 2024.

The accused, Romario Prins, 18, Damian Brooks and Chadwin Visagie, both 28, appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday.

Their case was postponed to August 6. They will remain in custody.

Prins was identified in court for the first time on Tuesday because he was a minor when Brooks and Visagie made their initial appearances in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court in 2025.

The funeral service of Constable Callan Andrews was held in Gqeberha in January 2025 (WERNER HILLS)

At the time of the incident, the police vehicle Andrews had been travelling in had broken down in Voisin Road, and bystanders were helping him to push-start it when he was shot and robbed of his service pistol.

He died en route to the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

His death sparked outrage in the community.

The three were later arrested in connection with the murder, and the stolen firearm was recovered.

On request of the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks), the names of the accused were initially withheld so as not to jeopardise the investigation.

However, during Andrews’ funeral, now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu named the suspects.

Andrews, who had initially studied and worked as a teacher, decided to follow in his policeman father’s footsteps and joined the police instead.

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