Ten accused in R600m Amathole toilet tender trial back in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The controversial Amathole toilet tender case was back in court on Tuesday with 10 accused linked to the multimillion-rand contract in the dock at the Gqeberha high court.

The group was led by former Amathole District Municipality manager Chris Mangqangwana.

The matter was postponed to August 14 for legal representation to be confirmed for Siyenza sole director Bongani Mpeluza, former Amathole chief financial officer Nkosinathi Soga and Siyenza chief financial officer Helen Busisiwe Kwinana-Boadi.

The deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, Marius Stander, told the court that he had received correspondence late on Monday from their attorney, Alias Makhanya, that Andre Schoombee would withdraw from their defence, including representing Blue Nightingale Trading 397.

The 10 accused are Mangwangwana, Soga, former Amathole director of engineering services Mpumelelo Shezi, former Amathole corporate services director Lulama Taleni, former municipal infrastructure support agency acting CEO Ongama Mahlawe, former Misa executive manager for vendor, legal and contracts management Goodman Ntandazo Vimba, Mpeluza, Siyenza sole director in the Eastern Cape Eddison Vuyani Gaga, Kwinana-Boadi and Siyenza head of operations Lovemore Khativhu.

National Prosecuting Authority Eastern Cape regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said two entities belonging to Siyenza were included in the matter.

During the proceedings, Kwinana-Boadi indicated that she would represent herself but was told about the Legal Aid SA option by acting judge Mzamo Nobathana.

This after Stander had warned her it was a complex case and he was under pressure to bring it to trial within eight months.

Stander asked for it to be provisionally postponed to August 14.

The accused’s bail was extended.

Commenting after the proceedings, Makhanya said they awaited instructions.

“We requested to be afforded an opportunity to consult with our client so that we can have financial instructions,” Makhanya said.

Click here to join The Herald’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news sent directly to your phone

The Herald