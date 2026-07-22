I had my suspicions about abuse, says Vanessa’s mom as murder accused Evans heads to trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman Rob Evans appears in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday for the alleged murder of his girlfriend

As Gqeberha businessman Rob Evans prepares to stand trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, her family said they had long suspected she was in an abusive relationship.

However, Van Rensburg, 36, always maintained that everything was “fine”.

Van Rensburg’s mother, Charmaine Linde, was speaking outside the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday after Evans was led back to the holding cells.

Evans has been in custody since his arrest on May 9 2025.

“Vanessa always said everything was fine when it wasn’t,” Linde said.

“I had my suspicions but what do you do when your child says ‘I’m fine, don’t worry about me’.”

After two failed bail bids, Evans appeared in court on Wednesday for a pre-trial conference.

During the brief proceedings, the case was set down for trial, which is expected to run between November 3 and 21.

Van Rensburg, a mother of two, was strangled and beaten inside Evans’ Oyster Bay holiday home during the early hours of April 20 2025.

Evans, 58, the only other person believed by the prosecution to have been at the house at the time, was arrested at his Newton Park business in the days that followed.

He has maintained his innocence throughout.

As he sat in the dock, with his family seated behind him in the public gallery, he appeared emotional.

At one point, he turned around and blew a kiss to his daughters.

After the proceedings, Evans’ family gathered outside the courtroom to speak to the defence team.

While Evans’ brother did not respond to a request for comment, Van Rensburg’s sister, Claudette, described her as an extremely private person who had kept some secrets until her death.

More than a year after Van Rensburg’s murder, Claudette said life had only become more difficult.

“In the beginning we were dealing with the shock and immediate trauma,” Claudette said.

“Then a few months later you realise she’s really gone and is not coming back.

“You start missing all the little things — the phone calls, meet-ups, the birthdays.”

She said the family tried to commemorate her sister’s life every day.

“I miss the light she brought into my life.

“I miss how we didn’t even need to speak words to understand one another.

“It is impossible to have as much fun with anybody as I did with her.

“Vanessa loved to sing since childhood.

“There was one specific song, Angelo by Brotherhood of Man, that I would ask her to sing to me when we were kids.

“She must have sung it to me over 200 times.”

A few days ago, Claudette said, she came across videos she had taken of her singing over the years and she realised how many videos she had.

“I think it’s safe to say I was her biggest fan.

“Just a few years ago, we decided to get matching sister tattoos; it breaks me to the core to know that [her tattoo] is now part of her ashes in a little box.”

She said they had been inseparable for as long as she could remember.

“We lived together well into adulthood — we were sisters, friends and soulmates.

“It’s been really hard rebuilding my life without her.

“A part of my soul died with her.”

It is the state’s case that after the two started dating, Evans had exhibited violent behaviour and allegedly assaulted Van Rensburg on multiple occasions.

Evans, in turn, claimed during his initial bail application that Van Rensburg had been the aggressor.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald