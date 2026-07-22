Junior King’s dancers honour his legacy in Thailand

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Fifteen young competitors have returned to Gqeberha from Thailand after dancing and flipping into fourth place at the Global League X World Dance Championship that concluded on Sunday.

The King Dance Studio was started by the late Junior King Ferreira and is now run by his mother, Marian Ferreira.

The under-13 team and an U18 team came second and third at the Global Dance Supreme competition in Cape Town in 2025, which qualified them to compete at the world championships in Bangkok this year.

King Dance Studio students perform a winning routine (supplied)

Junior King’s younger sister, Laeeqa, filled in for her late brother and choreographed all the dances for the competition.

The siblings performed together across SA, sharing stages with some of the country’s top musicians.

She said her brother would be proud of her and the dancers.

“Against all odds and everything they faced, they did their best,” Laeeqa said.

“For myself it was my first time choreographing for a dance competition, not to mention an international one.

“I’ve personally never experienced anything like it, it was amazing to see the different dance styles from different countries

“It was amazing to see these kids dancing their hearts out on stage like never before, the way they interacted and made friends with people from different countries.

“We even taught people from Sri Lanka our Amapiano dances, and now people from all over the world know King Dance Studio.”

Ferreira said the trip had been an emotional one for her, and on the drive to the airport to depart for Thailand, a friend had sent her a screenshot of a post Junior King had made before his passing, talking about how excited he was that the youngsters had qualified to go to Thailand this year.

“I was very emotional but I told myself I’m doing this for the kids, and to make Junior proud and that’s all I needed to motivate me.

“I am trying my best to continue his legacy in every aspect,” she said.

“I know he didn’t instil everything he did in me for nothing, he knew one day I would need it.

“These kids are my family, this trip just brought us closer, and I wouldn’t change that for the world.

“We had fun together, we laughed together and when one person was unhappy, we cried together.”

Ferreira said the extreme heat did pose a challenge for the dancers but they managed to overcome it and enjoyed experiencing Bangkok.

“We learnt how to say some Thai words, we ate all the different foods, and went to an amazing water park called the Siam park, as well as the Thai markets and experienced some food and drinks and danced with the locals.”

Constance Brooks said her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmin, had been dancing with the King Dance Studio since 2022.

“This was her second international competition.

“As parents, we worked hard to make it possible for our children to experience this opportunity,” she said.

“When we arrived in Bangkok, the weather was extremely hot, but the excitement of representing SA on the world stage made it all worthwhile.

“King Dance Studio was honoured with the awards for Best Entertainers and Best Crowd Favourites, a true reflection of the energy, passion and talent these young dancers brought to the stage.

“We are incredibly grateful, humbled and proud of what these children have achieved.

“Their success proves that hard work, commitment and perseverance truly pay off.

“These talented children come from the northern areas of Gqeberha, where many families face financial challenges and cannot afford international competitions every year.

“Despite these obstacles, they continue to dream big and represent our community with pride.”

Another proud mother, Lauren Swarts, said her daughter had been dancing for four years.

“With the passing of their choreographer, Junior King, it was a bittersweet few months for all of them but despite that, they showed up in Thailand and made the best of it.

“This has been her second trip overseas, she was also part of last year’s trip to Dubai and I was fortunate to accompany her.

“But this time around it was a little different due to knowing Junior is no longer with them, but they pulled through.”

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