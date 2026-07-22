Thyspunt recommended as preferred site for nuclear plant

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An aerial view of the Thyspunt area showing the outline of stone fish traps built by San strandlopers, thought to be the progeny of the first modern humans who evolved on this eastern and southern Cape coastline

Assessment team WSP has recommended that Eskom should concentrate on Thyspunt, near Cape St Francis, for the construction of a 5,200 megawatt nuclear reactor, rather than the alternative of Bantamsklip, between Agulhas and Hermanus in the Western Cape.

The recommendation is made in the final scoping report prepared by WSP for the utility, which has now been sent to the national environment department for its perusal.

It comes as a blow for opponents of the Thyspunt siting, which have raised multiple socioeconomic, cultural and environmental concerns.

However, the recommendation has been welcomed by proponents for the siting of the plant in Thyspunt, which is situated in the Kouga municipality, between Cape St Francis and Oyster Bay.

WSP said in its report that after its comparative assessment, “it is recommended that the Bantamsklip site be scoped out of further consideration, and the Thyspunt site be further assessed as the preferred location alternative”.

It said this recommendation was based on “a combination of technical readiness and findings from specialist assessments undertaken during scoping, where Bantamsklip was overall least favoured in terms of infrastructure constraints and strategic alignment to meet implementation timeframes”.

The reason runs counter to a point raised by the Wildlife and Environment Society’s Eastern Cape branch on the scale and timeframe of the nuclear build programme.

SA’s Integrated Resource Plan calls for an additional 5,200MW of nuclear power by 2039.

Noting this — and that construction has yet to begin on the 4,000MW already approved for Duynefontein — the society has questioned why a further 5,200MW is even being sought.

The Thyspunt Alliance, which combines Kouga residents, business owners, fishermen, scientists, surfers and environmentalists united in opposition to the Thyspunt siting, said this week it would stay engaged in the process, and continue to challenge efforts to locate the plant in the area.

Thyspunt Alliance co-ordinator Trudi Malan said the site was unique in terms of its fragility, complexity and antiquity.

“We know from the scientists that from this part of the Eastern Cape coast down as far as Mossel Bay is the coastal cradle of modern humankind.

“This is where we all came from.

“So, besides all the other environmental and socioeconomic reasons, the cultural importance of this site is critical.”

Responding to Eskom’s argument that the best way to protect Thyspunt would in fact be to install a nuclear reactor, which would keep out other unsustainable projects, she said this made no sense.

“When government in the 1970s first identified this site as suitable for nuclear, we never had the legislation we have now, including the Integrated Coastal Management Act and our system of environmental impact assessments.

“Now we do, and we have consequently identified multiple problems.

“You don’t protect such a unique, fragile and complex site by first putting in a massive industrial development.

“We will scrutinise whatever future projects are proposed, in the same way as we are scrutinising this one.”

The coastal cradle of modern humankind findings started in Mossel Bay’s Pinnacle Point Cave where sites between 168,000 and 70,000-years-old were discovered.

The discoveries were made by an international multidisciplinary team of scientists from Arizona State University in the US and Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha.

They made their first announcement in 2007, describing how a small population of humans, with a maximum of 3,000, survived a brutal ice age and learnt how to harvest shellfish, perfect for brain development.

The early modern humans developed a way to drain the toxic tannins from bulbs in the surrounding fynbos, so they could eat those too, and learnt how to bring down giant species of game without injuring themselves.

The team said the evidence showed that, as the population developed, they devised fish-hooks and digging sticks, tidal calendars and decorations.

Then at a certain point they trekked out of Africa and seeded the new population of homo sapiens which spread across the world.

Malan said, in the view of the Thyspunt Alliance, the new final scoping report was the same as the application that was vetoed by the environment department in 2017.

“We will be following due process and will continue to submit the facts in the hope that the truth will prevail.”

After a decade of revised applications, the department ruled in 2017 against Thyspunt and in favour of Duynefontein, adjacent to the existing Koeberg reactor in the Western Cape.

Appeals against that ruling were subsequently dismissed and Eskom must start building at Duynefontein in the next 10 years or else it will have to resubmit its application.

Thyspunt Nuclear Development Foundation chair and ANC Kouga municipality councillor Phumzile Oliphant welcomed the final scoping report and its recommendation.

“If the reactor can be built here, it will bring a lot of positive economic change and job opportunities to not only Kouga but also the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and the Eastern Cape as a whole.”

Oliphant previously argued that putting another reactor down in the Western Cape on top of Koeberg and Duynefontein would be a mistake, and the Eastern Cape should be given the economic boost that the new project would bring.

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