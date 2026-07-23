Bay launches financial rescue plan with spending cuts, debt crackdown

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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has called on municipal employees, councillors, businesses and residents to support the metro's 2026/2027 financial sustainability programme.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has launched a financial sustainability programme that it hopes will slash non-essential spending, tighten controls on overtime and reduce unpaid municipal debt.

The aim is to stabilise the city’s finances and “protect” service delivery.

On Wednesday, mayor Babalwa Lobishe called on municipal employees, councillors, businesses and residents to support the 2026/2027 financial sustainability programme.

The plan forms part of the municipality’s recently adopted budget.

It aims to strengthen the city’s financial position while ensuring scarce resources are directed towards infrastructure maintenance and essential services.

Among the first measures to be implemented will be cuts to non-essential domestic and international business travel and hospitality spending, as well as a fast-tracked review of the municipality’s overtime policy.

The overtime policy has been a contentious issue for years.

As residents battle with service delivery failures, municipal departments racked up a R154m overtime bill halfway through the 2025/2026 financial year, with safety and security topping the list.

Municipal departments will also be required to develop measurable cost-containment plans aligned with the city’s financial sustainability objectives.

On the revenue side, the municipality intends to step up debt collection across all sectors, including government departments and public entities whose municipal accounts are in arrears.

It will also target outstanding debt owed by municipal officials, councillors and ward committee members.

Revenue enhancement efforts for the business sector will also be strengthened through targeted debt collection initiatives.

The municipality also plans to accelerate the installation of smart electricity and water meters and improve the accuracy of its billing database to reduce revenue losses.

Lobishe said declining revenue over the past few years had placed increasing pressure on the municipality’s ability to deliver services.

“Financial sustainability is fundamental to our ability to meet our constitutional obligation of providing reliable basic services and creating an environment that supports economic growth and investment.

“Over the past few years, declining revenue has placed increasing pressure on the municipality’s capacity to accelerate service delivery.

“Through this multi-directorate financial sustainability programme, we are taking decisive steps to strengthen our finances, improve operational efficiency and protect the services upon which our residents depend.

“We call on councillors, municipal officials, businesses and residents to work with us in securing the long-term future of Nelson Mandela Bay,” Lobishe said.

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