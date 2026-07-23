Chance for young innovators to show their skills as Eskom Expo heads to Eastern Cape

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The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists kicks off in the Eastern Capeat the NMU Missionvale campus on July 31

The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists is again celebrating youth innovation through 38 regional science fairs held across SA, with the first for the province expected to take place in little more than a week.

The expos are aimed at providing school pupils with a competitive platform to showcase their research, ideas and problem-solving skills.

This year, about 6,300 projects will be showcased at the science fairs after 13,882 projects were presented at 287 district expos held countrywide.

About 18,481 pupils participated in various expo activities this year, including workshops designed to strengthen scientific skills and compulsory district expos where young scientists received expert guidance and insights into conducting impactful research investigations.

Eskom Development Foundation acting chief executive Mologadi Motshele said pupils would have the opportunity to engage with their peers, teachers and professionals from various science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) fields.

“We at Eskom are excited to see the next generation of young scientists advance to the Eskom Expo Regional Science Fairs.

“These fairs showcase the diversity of research taking place in our schools and highlight the issues that matter most to young people in their communities.

“We look forward to seeing the wide range of projects learners are presenting this year, spanning energy, environmental sustainability, health care, agriculture, engineering, technology and the social sciences.

“Importantly, these projects reflect the real-world challenges learners are experiencing in their communities and the innovative solutions they are developing to address them,” Motshele said.

The Eastern Cape expos kick off on July 31 at the Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale campus, before moving to Rhodes University the next day.

On August 7, the expo will be held at Walter Sisulu University’s Zamukulungisa site campus, before the final expo on August 14 at Walter Sisulu University’s Potsdam campus.

In addition to showcasing their research, young scientists will stand a chance to win a range of prestigious awards, including prizes sponsored by Eskom for the best female project, best innovation project, best energy project and best development project.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said the science fairs showcased young South African innovators, spotlighting rigorous scientific research at the school level and nurturing inquiry, creativity and problem-solving.

“By providing a competitive, supportive forum, the science fairs translate classroom learning into real-world projects that address local challenges in energy, environment and technology.

“They connect learners with teachers, universities, industry and government, strengthening pathways into STEM careers and amplifying national skills development goals.

“As a strategic platform for government STEM initiatives, the Eskom Expo accelerates outreach and helps scale successful school-led solutions.

“Eskom Expo’s regional events are vital incubators of talent and collaboration, ensuring equitable access to resources and mentorship while inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators who will drive SA’s sustainable development.”

The young scientists will compete for the coveted opportunity to represent their regions and provinces at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair, taking place in Gauteng at the end of September.

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