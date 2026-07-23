Double murder accused in bid for bail

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Murder accused Michael Hamza and Melikhaya Mphekeleni apply for bail in the Knysna magistrate’s court

The harrowing details of how two suspected electricity cable thieves were beaten to death in an alleged act of vigilantism have emerged in court.

Murder accused Michael Hamza and Melikhaya Mphekeleni were applying for bail in the Knysna magistrate’s court.

Judgment on bail is expected to be handed down on Wednesday next week.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said on the morning of July 6, two men were dragged from a shack near Mbetane Street, Khayalethu, in Knysna.

The two, accused of stealing electricity cables in the community, were then assaulted.

The victims, aged 33 and 44, were later taken to the Knysna Provincial Hospital where they died due to their injuries.

The accused, aged 33 and 42, face two counts of murder and kidnapping.

Spies said more arrests were expected as the investigation unfolded.

Testifying for the state this week, investigating officer Sergeant Vusumzi Xokozela said Hamza and Mphekeleni were allegedly among a group of people who went to a house belonging to one of the victims at about 3am that fateful morning.

Xokozela said according to an eyewitness, the two men, Lamleli Mboniswa and Bulelani Lusu, were still asleep when the assaults started.

He said while they were being forced out of the house, Hamza allegedly told the victims: “You will see today, we are tired of you, you will die today.”

Mphekeleni, meanwhile, allegedly kicked the victims while they were being dragged out of the house.

Xokozela said Hamza allegedly later returned to the house to search for the suspected stolen cables but could not find anything.

In opposing their release on bail, the investigating officer said Hamza was arrested for alleged drunk driving in 2024 and allegedly failed to appear in court on the scheduled date.

When he eventually made an appearance, he received a warning from the court, he said.

Xokozela said Mphekeleni, a former ANC councillor candidate for ward 7, had no prior convictions but lived close to where the alleged incident occurred.

He said they feared he would tamper with the evidence or interfere with witnesses.

Representing both accused, defence attorney Daan Dercksen said Hamza was never convicted of drunk driving.

Dercksen said further that it needed to be noted that Mphekeleni had the support of the community and that a petition had been drawn up in support of his release.

Xokozela, meanwhile, said there was a separate petition from the community opposing bail.

Dercksen argued that the state had failed to provide any evidence that Mphekeleni would interfere with the state’s case.

Because the alleged crimes committed fell under a schedule 6 offence, the prosecution argued that the accused needed to prove exceptional circumstances permitting their release on bail.

It was argued that this was not done.

The ANC in the Garden Route region said they were saddened by the tragic incident and extended their condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We want to make it clear that we do not support [alleged] criminality or vigilante action.

“While communities are frustrated by crime and violence, the law must always take its course,” ANC spokesperson Moyisi Magalela said.

“In line with ANC guidelines, Mr Mphekeleni has been disqualified as a ward candidate, and the candidate selection process in ward 7 will be rerun.”

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