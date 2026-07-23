Hamburg set to light up with flood of popular artists

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Ready for the Eziko Heritage Festival-Umgidi Wabantu in Hamburg are, from left, Nyusile Mlumiso, Dumza Maswana and Mnikeli Mlumiso

The usually quiet town of Hamburg is set to come alive through the inaugural Eziko Heritage Festival-Umgidi Wabantu hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay award-winning artist Dumza Maswana.

The two-day festival is expected to welcome thousands of people to the Hamburg Sports Centre for a celebration of indigenous culture, storytelling, music, heritage and community.

Maswana has compiled a star-studded list of performers for the event, including Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana, known for his unique “Bhacasoul” sound, celebrated New Brighton performer Mandisi Dyantyis, award-winning a cappella group The Soil, Nkosingiphile “Zawadi Yamungu” Mpanza and Dr Thandeka Mfinyongo, among others.

Maswana said the festival would cater for everyone, with a variety of food stalls, craft market, cultural exhibitions, camping sites and homestays among some of the activities people will get to enjoy.

“We first had a small gathering last year during our Eziko Village Tour, that gave birth to this festival now,” Maswana said.

“The village tour was started, because I grew up in Ngqushwa.

“We used to go to Hamburg in December, because there is a beach there — it is very close to my village so we would have fun there.

“As time went by, it worried me that the people who gave birth to everything that I do as an artist did not have access to my music.

“The fact is that the rural villages, for most of us, are just a place we attend funerals or to be buried ourselves, so I wanted us to come closer to the people in villages and make them happy.”

The first day of the festival, August 7, will have free entry with an opening ceremony, storytelling, cultural dialogues, bonfire conversations and heritage presentations.

On August 8, the main concert stage will open to ticket holders from noon, with performances starting at 2pm.

With at least 50% of ticket sales processed, Maswana said at the time of going to print that about 2,000 people were expected to attend the festival.

He said he had been receiving positive engagement around the festival.

“I think the eyes of the whole country are on the Eastern Cape, because of umgidi that we do, so I think it is very important to have a festival like this,” Maswana said.

“This is a platform that we have created so that you can come and experience umgidi.

“The first day of the festival focuses on that element [umgidi], but umgidi with us is not necessarily a homecoming for a young man, but it’s a celebration.

“We just want people to come to enjoy the heritage and authentic rural culture.”

The media sponsor is Umhlobo Wenene FM, together with sister radio station TruFM, while the Ngqushwa Local Municipality is the main sponsor.

The Early Bird R350 tickets have been sold out.

Still available are the general tickets at R450 and VIP tickets at R1,000. Each cooler box costs R100.

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