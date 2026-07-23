Plett family mourns death of young man in shack fire

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The remains of the Kwanokuthula shack where Sinesethu Poni died

A Kwanokuthula family is struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of a 28-year-old relative who died after his shack was engulfed in flames at the weekend.

The body of Sinesethu Poni was pulled from the debris of his shack on Sunday morning, leaving his family searching for answers as they prepared to bury the young man at his family homestead in Middledrift.

Poni’s cousin, Nomnikelo Mbem, said while they were all mourning their loss, it was their aunt, Ntombiyethu Makinana, who was particularly struggling to handle the grief.

“I am devastated by the news, but more than anything, I feel for my aunt.

“She practically raised him, supported him emotionally throughout his life, and helped financially whenever she could.

“They even worked together at Beacon Island. It was my aunt who found him that job,” Mbem said.

“Before that, she helped him get a job in Gqeberha at a factory making sweets, but he wanted to follow his passion and study electrical engineering.

“He left before finishing his qualification because he needed to support his family, which eventually brought him to Plettenberg Bay.”

Sinesethu Poni burned to death in his shack at the weekend (Supplied)

According to Mbem, the former Soqayisa Senior Secondary School alumnus was alone in the shack while his aunt, who he lived with, was at a family house in phase 3.

“We received a call from extended family members who were already on the scene, that the shack had burned down.

“We left the house when we saw it had burned beyond repair, along with all of the furniture.

“His aunt, who had escaped the fire by being in phase 3, cried out in the street.

“We asked where Sine was, and the neighbours were afraid to tell us, saying he was with his friends.

“After a while, the friends we were told he was with also arrived at the scene.

“Family members called me aside to inform me of the incident and said Sine was inside the house and it is suspected that he is dead,” Mbem said.

Makinana said she was devastated by Poni’s sudden death.

​“I struggled to come to terms with it, it seemed like a bad dream, even today it feels like a bad dream,” she said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said the circumstances surrounding the death at Mzayifani Street, Kwanokuthula, in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday at about 3.50am were under investigation.

“Police responded to a scene where a structure was on fire.

“The body of a man was later retrieved from the debris. The identity of the man is yet to be confirmed.

“Kwanokuthula police opened an inquest docket for further investigation,” Spies said.

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