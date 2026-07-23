UCT study warns fracking in the Karoo could cause earthquakes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The fracking issue has prompted protests in SA through the years, ever since it was first broached in 2008 (file picture)

A new study has revealed that fracking for gas in the Karoo could cause earthquakes.

The University of Cape Town study focused on Leeu Gamka, west of Beaufort West, where a series of surprise earthquakes happened in 2007, in an area that was previously considered seismically quiet.

The UCT team found that these quakes were associated with a previously hidden geological fault, which could extend through the Karoo.

Their report recommends that these findings should be considered alongside international evidence that fracking can reactivate pre-existing faults when geological conditions are favourable.

It further recommends, in relation to these factors, that all Karoo sites identified for possible fracking should first be probed for seismic vulnerability.

A copy of the report, published in Seismological Research Letters, explains that the study deployed a series of geophones, which captured seismic activity over a period of three months.

“A total 105 local microearthquakes were detected, typical of a seismic swarm,” the report said.

“The persistent micro seismicity suggests the presence of a structure which is capable of rupturing in the current stress regime.

“Significantly, this structure extends into the sedimentary succession, suggesting possible hydraulic connectivity with shale gas target depths.

“Its dimensions imply that it could generate events similar to the [1969] 6.3 Ceres–Tulbagh earthquake.

“This suggests that, in some parts of the Karoo, the necessary preconditions for damaging induced earthquakes may be present.”

A sedimentary succession is a sequence of sedimentary rock layers stacked vertically. Because of gravity, the oldest layers typically sit at the bottom and the youngest at the top, acting as a geological timeline that reveals Earth’s history, climate shifts and environmental changes.

The report says stable continental region seismicity is now recognised as a significant source of hazard, and the combination of shale gas exploration and wastewater disposal increases the likelihood of failure along critically stressed structures.

Stable continental region seismicity refers to intraplate earthquakes that occur in the geologically stable interiors of tectonic plates, far from active plate boundaries.

According to the report, many of the largest earthquakes occur on faults associated with ancient rift zones, “but many significant events occur in other settings, often without any obvious surface expression of faulting”.

“Neither the Ceres–Tulbagh nor the (1976) Koffeefontein events have been associated with a clear causative structure at the surface."

The report says initial shale gas exploration in the Leeu Gamka area was started by the Suidelike Olie Eksplorasie Korporasie (Soekor, now PetroSA) in the 1960s, and more recently pursued by several other companies.

“Though early reports suggested technically recoverable unconventional hydrocarbon reserves of 485-trillion cubic feet, this was subsequently found to be an overestimation due to over-maturation,” the report said.

“Nonetheless, the possibility that localised economic shale gas reserves are present in the Karoo keeps the region under scrutiny.”

The report says intraplate seismicity has also been observed in other regions undergoing shale gas exploration and extraction, such as Oklahoma in the US, Blackpool in the UK and Alberta in Canada.

“These areas have experienced increased seismicity, with larger events linked to high‐volume wastewater disposal in regions with critically stressed faults."

Fracking produces millions of gallons of wastewater — a toxic, salty brine mixed with leftover chemicals.

Because it is too contaminated to easily treat, this water is typically disposed of by pumping it at high pressures into deep underground wells.

The report says the observed micro seismicity demonstrates that the subterranean fault has the potential to become critically stressed.

“This suggests that densification of seismic monitoring in the region should precede shale gas exploration, and exclusion zones around human settlements should be considered, especially in the vicinity of such structures.”

It says further research could explore whether similar micro seismicity is present elsewhere in the Karoo.

“Enhanced seismic monitoring and establishing exclusion zones for shale gas exploitation near human settlements may be wise until the potential hazards are better understood.”

The Herald asked UCT study team member Prof Alastair Sloane if fracking-induced earthquakes could also affect farms, nature reserves and infrastructure, and if exclusion zones should also be installed in these cases.

“It is possible, and would need to be considered by regulators,” he responded.

He said the quakes observed in the study typically had moderate magnitudes that were not likely to cause widespread damage.

“Larger earthquakes are more commonly associated with the disposal of fracking wastewater into subsurface aquifers.

“Internationally, these are often managed with a traffic light system, monitoring the seismicity during production in order to allow shut-down if particular seismicity thresholds are reached.”

Robert Sobukwe Town attorney Derek Light, who has since 2009 been representing organised agriculture, landowners and foundations on the fracking issue, said this week the UCT study was welcomed.

“Credible research is always valuable because it can guide better decision-making.”

He said one of the first things he had done after he had read it was to refer it to the Wits University team assigned by the government to assess fracking in the Karoo.

“Their response was that it will form part of the broader study which they are busy with,” Light said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.