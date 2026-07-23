Volkswagen families get hands dirty for good cause

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More than 200 Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) employees and their loved ones gathered at Happydale Special School for the annual Show of Hands volunteerism event.

Happydale Special School played host to hundreds of Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) employees and their loved ones who stepped up for the company’s annual Show of Hands volunteerism event.

More than 200 volunteers got to work at the weekend to restore and repair different areas of the Kariega as part of the 41st iteration held in Nelson Mandela Bay and Gauteng.

The event, which has been hosted since 2011, provides VWGA employees with the opportunity to volunteer alongside their families and friends to restore and repair infrastructure of non-profit organisations (NPOs) and schools.

VWGA corporate and government affairs director Nonkqubela Maliza said the spirit of the event was emphasised as it coincided with Mandela Day.

“Show of Hands is about more than improving buildings. It is about people coming together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

“Every volunteer gives their time, energy and care to help create a better environment where learners can thrive, and that spirit of giving is what makes this initiative so special,” Maliza said.

The volunteers wasted no time as they painted murals, restored the soccer field, jungle gym and walls around the school, while others worked in the gardens.

Additionally, volunteers packed nutritious food parcels that will be distributed to locally selected Early Child Development Centres and non-governmental organisations.

Maliza said the initiative speaks to the values of VWGA.

“One of Volkswagen Group Africa’s greatest strengths is our employees’ willingness to serve the communities around us.

“Seeing colleagues and their loved ones work side by side to create a better learning environment is a reminder that even small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact.

“Over the past 75 years, our company has placed people and community at the heart of everything it does, helping to build a meaningful and lasting legacy.”

Happydale Special School was founded in 1963 and provides quality education, care and support to pupils with special learning needs.

The school currently supports more than 330 pupils, ensuring that each child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

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